Best horror games set to release in 2024 - Alone in the Dark remake, Little Nightmares 3, and more

Horror games elevated the genre to unprecedented heights in 2023, delivering distinctive and quality-focused content that captivated fans. The gaming community saw a diverse array of releases, including sequels, remakes, and standalone titles. Notable entries like Resident Evil 4 Remake, Alan Wake 2, Dead Space Remake, and Amnesia: The Burner offered fans thrilling and immersive horror gaming experiences.

This surge in excitement has left fans eagerly anticipating what the genre has in store for them in 2024. The curiosity among fans is palpable as they contemplate what new and thrilling experiences will be unveiled. Several promising horror games are gearing up for a 2024 release, poised to push the boundaries of the horror genre even further.

This article presents a compilation of some of the best upcoming horror games set to launch in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Amazing horror games set to release in 2024

1) The Last of Us 2 Remastered

The highly acclaimed survival horror game, The Last of Us 2, is set to be remastered and released on January 19, 2024. Currently available on the PS4, the title follows the emotional and revenge-driven narrative of Ellie. The storyline is filled with twists and turns, as well as terrifying Cordyceps-infected creatures.

For fans of the horror genre, The Last of Us 2 offers levels that intensify the fear factor, providing a worthwhile experience. One notable aspect of the title is its strategic gameplay, allowing players to devise plans amid the presence of various deadly creatures.

Making noise attracts these creatures, leading to dangerous situations where strategic thinking becomes crucial for survival. These intense scenarios also contribute to a heightened sense of fear for players.

2) Alone in the Dark remake

A remake of the well-loved horror game, Alone in the Dark is scheduled for launch on January 16, 2024. The game stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer as its two protagonists. It is set to unfold within the familiar setting of Derceto Mansion, the backdrop of the initial three titles. The reboot boasts two distinct campaigns that intertwine at a certain point in the storyline.

The trailer reveals that Alone in the Dark will allow players to traverse various areas within the game, gathering clues and unraveling mysteries tied to in-game scenarios. Puzzle challenges, menacing monsters, and interactions with non-playable characters are integral elements of the title.

In short, Alone in the Dark promises to offer an ideal experience for survival horror enthusiasts who appreciate a blend of action-focused gameplay and a compelling narrative. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC, the title is poised to captivate a wide audience.

3) Little Nightmares 3

Little Nightmares, a beloved horror game series, is set to unveil its third installment in 2024.

Continuing the tradition of its predecessors, Little Nightmares 3 is a puzzle-platform horror game. The title was unveiled during Gamescom: Opening Night Live, where Bandai Namco announced it through a trailer. Notably, Supermassive will take the lead in production as the original creator, Tarsier Studios, has moved on.

The trailer for Little Nightmares 3 showcases two primary characters navigating through various levels of the game, collaborating to conquer challenges. This implies that the upcoming installment will feature two main playable characters.

At the end of the trailer, it was revealed that the title is slated for a 2024 release and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

4) Tormented Souls 2

The highly anticipated follow-up to the 2021 cult classic by Dual Effect is set to arrive in 2024.

Unveiled during the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 presentation, Tormented Souls 2 will continue Caroline Walker's story. The trailer for the game immerses viewers in a dark and atmospheric setting, showcasing the protagonist.

From the trailer, it is evident that the sequel will be even more frightening than its predecessor. The visuals are notably impressive, and the trailer concludes with a chilling scene of mysterious claws grabbing Caroline Walker from behind.

Tormented Souls 2 is scheduled to launch in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

5) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the highly anticipated horror game, is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024. Confirmed for PC and Xbox Series X platforms, the title's storyline will transport players to the perilous Heart of Chornobyl, nestled deep within the hazardous Exclusion Zone.

Serving as a sequel to the original Stalker trilogy, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl unfolds in the treacherous expanses of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. As a first-person shooter, players will delve into an open-world environment, exploring diverse regions.

The gameplay involves completing specific missions by traversing these regions to unravel mysteries, all while contending with terrifying mutants that pose formidable challenges throughout the game.