Alone in the Dark pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the iconic survival-horror classic that essentially defined the genre back in 1992. The game is scheduled to be released in early 2024 and has been built exclusively for the current generation of consoles and PCs. The original title in the series is known for its influence over future IPs like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and more.

Much like its predecessor, the upcoming remake/ reimagining of the 1992 original aims to redefine once again what it means to be a true survival horror game. Developed by Pieces Interactive and published by THQ Nordic, Alone in the Dark is already available for pre-order on all platforms, excluding Windows PC (Steam).

Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for Alone in the Dark, including a detailed breakdown of the different editions, prices, and more.

How to pre-order Alone in the Dark on all platforms

Alone in the Dark will be released on January 16, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam). While the game is roughly a month away from its official release, you can already place your pre-orders for it on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The PC version is available for players to add to their Steam wishlist.

Here's how you can place your pre-order for Pieces Interactive's upcoming horror game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store via your PS5 dashboard and search for the game (You can also use the PS App for mobile devices to pre-order games).

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

It should be noted that immediate payment is mandatory for pre-orders on the PlayStation Store.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your PlayStation library, ready for you to pre-load.

For Xbox Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store on your Xbox Series X|S and search for the game.

After landing on the game's page, select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library.

You can pre-load games on Xbox roughly a week before the official release.

Alone in the Dark editions and prices

Like any other recent AAA or AA release, Alone in the Dark is offered in multiple different editions. There are essentially two editions of the game that you can get: a $60 Standard Edition that comes with the base game and the pre-order bonuses and the $70 Deluxe Edition that comes with a few additional in-game bonuses.

Here's a breakdown of the different editions of the game:

Standard Edition ($60)

Base game

Prologue episode

Pre-order bonus

Digital Deluxe Edition ($70)

Base game

Prologue episode

Pre-order bonus

Vintage horror-filters

Director's commentary mode

If you pre-purchase the game ahead of its official release date, you will get the Derceto 1992 costume pack as the pre-order bonus.