Alan Wake 2 guide: How to access the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses?

Alan Wake 2, the highly anticipated sequel to one of Remedy Entertainment's best titles, is finally out. Despite arriving more than a decade after the original Alan Wake, it still retains the series' core identity, featuring a thrilling narrative with plenty of twists.

Much like the original game, Alan Wake 2 features plenty of subtle customization elements, offering choices between myriad outfits for the playable characters. The game even grants different weapon skins, adding cosmetic options for the firearms aside from the usual suite of upgrades.

That said, most of these cosmetics, especially the ones that can be earned early, are locked behind the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses of the game.

Here's a comprehensive guide to do just that.

How to access the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses in Alan Wake 2?

Accessing the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses in Remedy's latest survival-horror title is quite a straightforward process.

Once you finish the opening "Forest" section of the game, i.e., the prologue, you will be able to switch both Saga and Alan's outfits as well as their weapon skins from the game's main menu.

To select the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses, head to the "Cosmetics" options from the main menu.

Here, you will find the complete list of all outfits and weapon skins you have available for both Saga and Alan and can freely switch between them.

What are the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses for Alan Wake 2?

Like Remedy's previous title - Control, which was released back in 2019, Alan Wake 2 comes in two different editions.

The first is the $60 Standard Edition, which includes the base game and the pre-order bonus, available only to players who purchased the game prior to its official release.

The second is the $70 Deluxe Edition, which includes not only the base game and the pre-order bonuses but also the game's "expansion pass," alongside a host of other cosmetics.

Here's a breakdown of everything included in the Deluxe Edition and pre-order for Alan Wake 2:

Deluxe Edition ($70/ $80)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses (for players who purchased the game before its official release)

Expansion Pass

Night Springs Expansion (additional story content)

Lake House Expansion (additional story content)

Nordic Shotgun Skin for Saga

Crimson Windbreaker for Saga

Celebrity Suit for Alan

Parliament Shotgun Skin for Alan

Lantern Charm for Saga

The pre-order bonus for the game includes a weapon skin for Alan's handgun and a small supply pack for Saga to help her during her time in Bright Falls.