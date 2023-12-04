Video games in 2023 have been nothing short of great. With the year positively stacked with smash-hit titles, there has been little to complain about and a ton of games to enjoy. From delightful indie titles to the big-budget AAA games, 2023 has had it all. Few releases fell short of expectations, but overall, this was a splendid year for gaming.

With the year coming to a close, we looked at some games in the works that fans have been anticipating since their announcements. These titles have been under development for quite some time now and are expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

Without further ado, here are 10 hotly anticipated games expected to be released within the coming calendar year.

Hades 2, Tekken 8, and more of the most anticipated video games slated to launch in 2024

1) Silent Hill 2 Remake

With the video game industry seemingly in favor of remaking popular horror games, there is a ton of potential for the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. Under development by the Bloober Team, the Silent Hill 2 Remake will follow much of the same plot as the original, with James Sunderland returning as the protagonist.

Initial footage released by Konami showcases a cinematic, narrative-driven experience. Much like the horror games of the current generation, the Silent Hill 2 remake will boast a linear-level design with puzzles, jumpscares, and other common horror video game tropes.

An exact release date for Silent Hill 2 has not yet been announced, with developers looking at an early to mid-2024 release.

2) Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong has been in the works for a while now. The video game was announced in 2020 with a gameplay feature lasting a little over 10 minutes, and it took the internet by storm. Viewers quickly likened it to a Soulslike title with Sekiro's combat mechanics. Three years on, the Chinese developer is slated to release Black Myth Wukong sometime in 2024.

The game follows the story of the titular Sun Wukong and the legendary Chinese tale — Journey to the West. The gameplay showcased online points to a grueling journey riddled with difficult encounters and challenging boss fights. With Lies of P dominating the Souls genre for 2023, gamers will just have to wait till next year to see if this one sticks the landing.

3) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The first Senua game was praised by fans and critics for its cinematic world design, challenging gameplay, and psychological horror that was revolutionary. The game boasts a haunting atmosphere with an immaculate sound design that elevates the whole experience and drops you right into the shoes of Senua, the titular protagonist.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was released in 2017, and fans have been itching to get their hands on the sequel, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. The footage showcased by Ninja Theory points to a sequel that effectively doubles down on the original. Easily one of the more anticipated titles on this list, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be one of the premier releases on the Xbox catalog for 2024.

4) GTA VI

First official artwork for GTA VI (image by Rockstar Games)

When GTA V was released in 2013, fans did not expect the video game to outlast two generations of consoles. A decade after its release, Rockstar Games have finally announced a reveal trailer, which premiers on December 5, 9 am ET. After years of speculation, leaks, and rumors, GTA VI is officially stated to be in the works, and fans cannot wait to see what Rockstar Games has in store.

Hoping for a 2024 release date is highly unlikely, and the premier should give us a realistic timeline for when to expect GTA VI. Judging by their past titles, this new GTA video game will look to expand on the size of their open world and the narrative experience. With Rockstar Games having cemented themselves as one of the big dogs of the industry, they will likely be taking their time perfecting the game.

5) Tekken 8

The Tekken series of fighting video games has been a staple in the industry. Running strong for about three decades, the latest installment comes in the form of Tekken 8. After the wild success of Tekken 7, Bandai Namco seeks to corner the fighting genre with what seems to be tighter controls, more precise hitboxes, and visual fidelity that outclasses other games in the genre.

Footage showcased by Bandai has been received well. With classic and new characters featured in promo trailers, the video game looks to be a straight upgrade on the last one. Fans will have high expectations for this one when it is released in January 2024.

6) S.T.A.L.K.E.R II: Heart of Chernobyl

Fans of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R series have been waiting a long time for S.T.A.L.K.E.R II. Arriving as the latest release of the Ukrainian-based developer GSC Game World, it will feature the post-nuclear apocalypse experience that fans have been craving.

The first-person shooter will also blend horror elements with survival gameplay that has the player preserve vital resources. S.T.A.L.K.E.R II: Heart of Chernobyl was set to release this year, but due to delays in development, the game is expected to arrive sometime next year. A great video game to look out for in 2024.

7) Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is the upcoming open-world game set in the eponymous Star Wars universe. Its premise is extremely exciting with gameplay footage showcasing everything from laser-rifle battles to riding speeders and blasting off into space seamlessly. Massive Entertainment has taken the helm of its development, and fittingly, the scale of this open-world Star Wars game seems to be massive.

Following a female protagonist with a Han Solo approach of "Shooting first and asking questions later" is a refreshing take on a dried-out open-world formula. Massive Entertainment has a goliath of a task on its hands, with Star Wars Outlaws expected to release sometime in the middle of 2024.

8) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an outstanding action RPG game boasting cinematic battles, interesting characters, and an anime-esque plotline that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The new generation of Final Fantasy titles have all taken on this formula, and Square Enix has cracked the code to deliver a polished experience that feels great to play.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be the direct continuation of the events of Intergrade and looks to up the ante. With a trailer showcasing massive set pieces, wacky mini-games, and thrilling combat, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth looks to be another premier launch in February 2024. The video game will be released as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5 and ported to other platforms later.

9) Hades II

When the first Hades launched, gamers were quickly taken by its well-polished and precise design. The top-down and rogue-like video game has been praised by critics and fans for its tight controls, expansive abilities, and brutal level design. The game is incredibly fun to play and has incredible replay value.

This next installment will feature a female protagonist, Melinoe, another of Hades's children. She is inspired by Greek myth and has her own set of special skills that must be used to defeat the Titan of Time, Chronos. From the footage that Supermassive Games has published, this sequel is looking to be a smash hit upon arrival in the middle of 2024.

10) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The last entry on this list is the latest installment in the long-running Yakuza franchise. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a direct continuation of the events of Like a Dragon Gaiden and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, following the story of Kasuga and his wildly ecstatic hairdo. It also sees the original protagonist, Kiryu, making his return to a full-fledged Yakuza video game.

The trailer showcases the open world of Honolulu and is one of the first locations outside Japan to be chosen as a setting. The Yakuza games have rarely disappointed with quirky mini-games that feel anachronistic and dramatic, tense moments that somehow feel out of place. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be one to look out for when it releases in January 2024.

The above list covers some of the most hotly anticipated video games of 2024. Gamers have another great year of gaming to look forward to if these titles live up to their hype.