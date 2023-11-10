5 best allies for Coliseum in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Like a Dragon Gaiden brings a ton of fantastic elements to the table. One of the best is the Coliseum, which has been implemented in fantastic style. This is a large battle arena where duelists clash to determine who's worthy of being deemed a legendary combatant. The rules are pretty simple: fight or be ripped apart by enemies. Like a Dragon does an excellent job of showcasing these Hell Rumbles as the combat is extremely well-polished and controls feel buttery-smooth.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a spin-off of the cult-classic Yakuza series. The franchise has multiple titles that have received critical acclaim. Like a Dragon Gaiden follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu as the titular character. After casting aside his identity to protect his loved ones, Kiryu is roped back into the fray of gangsters, violence, and corruption, alongside some wacky Yakuza-style antics.

This article takes a look at some of the best allies that can be called upon in the Coliseum. Note that allies cannot be used in one-on-one duels.

5 great allies to have when fighting in the Coliseum in Like a Dragon Gaiden

1) Masaharu Kaito (Tank)

Kaito is a man who is more of a brawler than a bruiser. He uses his brute strength to outmatch his far technically superior opponents. His brawling style of combat is loud and rash, attracting enemies to him. He will often act as a shield to protect his allies from harm. During Hell Team Rumble in Like a Dragon Gaiden, Kaito is strong against fire attacks and usually grapples and throws opponents around the arena.

Kaito is an excellent ally to have during Hell Team Rumble in Like a Dragon Gaiden. His high HP and innate ability to charge into the fray, drawing fire away from the rest of your party, is an amazing perk to have.

2) Excellent Sujiya

While this fighter's name is a little on the nose, Excellent Sujiya proves his mettle and more when fighting alongside Kiryu in the Coliseum. A legendary pro wrestler, Sujiya decided to hang up the mask after he lost his spirit to fight in the ring. Following a chance encounter with Kiryu, he dons his iconic mask back to fight alongside him in Hell Team Rumble at the Coliseum.

Sujiya is a wrestler but prefers faster combos than grappling opponents. He possesses incredible durability and transfers this as a bonus to all his allies, who can never be knocked out in his presence. Thanks to his high attack damage, Sujiya can take on multiple foes at once, making him a stout warrior to have around in the Coliseum.

3) Koji Shiranita

Koji Shiranata is the self-appointed leader of the White Knights gang that operates out of Sotenbori. He is a large man with a fighting style befitting his stature, as he uses his bulky frame to swing his weight around the Coliseum. Koji belongs to the tank class and boasts incredible durability and high HP that outlasts even the toughest opponents.

His signature Heat Ability - Berserker, greatly increases his overall attack and defense stats while preventing him from being knocked out. An out-and-out beast of a fighter, Koji is an excellent ally to have in Hell Team Rumble. You can unlock this fighter by completing his substory with Akame.

4) Katsuwo

The next entry on the list is a healer who makes up for his nimble stature by providing some of the best heals in the game. Katsuwo is a rapper by profession, whose vanity is overshadowed by his singing talent. His character bio is a rap written by himself, providing a glimpse into the mind of Katsuwo, the rapper.

His innate ability to Raise the Roof can continuously heal all allies HP. Katsuwo has great utility in a fight but lacks durability and attack. As a nimble character, he can position himself quite well in fights and is also quick enough to outrun most enemies. These traits make for an excellent ally to have during Hell Team Rumble in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

5) Toru Higashi

This last entry on the list is easily one of the best tanks in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Toru Higashi is a versatile fighter who serves as a frontline brawler in Hell Team Rumble. You can recruit Toru Higashi as part of the substory: End the Destruction. He has incredible utility in the Hell Team Rumble, as he can overpower most foes with his strength and technical ability with the dagger.

A disciple of Kaito, Toru Higashi embodies his "Aniki's" style with wide, powerful swings and kicks that can work extremely well against a big mob. His ability to heal like Katsuwo, paired with his high HP, makes him an excellent addition to the squad during Hell Team Rumble in Like a Dragon Gaiden.