Lords of the Fallen: Every Dagger and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Daggers are compact versions of swords that can be used for stealth kills. To weaken enemies without giving them a chance to counter, these weapons perform quick stabs and instantaneous attacks. Nevertheless, a Dagger lacks damage, making it ineffective against enemies who move quickly and perform a dodge.

This article will cover all Daggers available in Lords of the Fallen.

All Daggers available in Lords of the Fallen

1) Broken Sword

Weight: 1.7

Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (8)

Base Level

Attack Power: 57

Physical Damage: 57

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 66

Physical Damage: 66

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 76

Physical Damage: 76

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 86

Physical Damage: 86

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 96

Physical Damage: 96

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 107

Physical Damage: 107

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 119

Physical Damage: 119

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 131

Physical Damage: 131

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 144

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 157

Physical Damage: 157

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 170

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Exacter Dagger

Weight: 1.3

Requirements: Radiance (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 56

Physical Damage: 28

Holy Damage: 28

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 66

Physical Damage: 33

Holy Damage: 33

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 74

Physical Damage: 37

Holy Damage: 37

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 42

Holy Damage: 42

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 94

Physical Damage: 47

Holy Damage: 47

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 104

Physical Damage: 52

Holy Damage: 52

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 116

Physical Damage: 58

Holy Damage: 58

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 63

Holy Damage: 63

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 138

Physical Damage: 69

Holy Damage: 69

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 148

Physical Damage: 74

Holy Damage: 74

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 160

Physical Damage: 80

Holy Damage: 80

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Exiled Stalker Dagger

Weight: 1.2

Requirements: Agility (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 58

Physical Damage: 58

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 66

Physical Damage: 66

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 74

Physical Damage: 74

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 82

Physical Damage: 82

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 88

Physical Damage: 88

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 95

Physical Damage: 95

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 101

Physical Damage: 101

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 106

Physical Damage: 106

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 111

Physical Damage: 111

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 115

Physical Damage: 115

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 119

Physical Damage: 119

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Fungal Bowman Dagger

Weight: 1.4

Requirements: Agility (11)

Base Level

Attack Power: 51

Physical Damage: 51

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 58

Physical Damage: 58

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 65

Physical Damage: 65

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 72

Physical Damage: 72

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 78

Physical Damage: 78

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 84

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 89

Physical Damage: 89

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 93

Physical Damage: 93

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 98

Physical Damage: 98

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 101

Physical Damage: 101

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 105

Physical Damage: 105

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Jeffrey's Dagger

Weight: 1.9

Requirements: Agility (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 57

Physical Damage: 32

Wither Damage: 25

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 66

Physical Damage: 37

Wither Damage: 29

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 75

Physical Damage: 41

Wither Damage: 34

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 46

Wither Damage: 38

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 94

Physical Damage: 51

Wither Damage: 43

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 103

Physical Damage: 55

Wither Damage: 48

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 112

Physical Damage: 59

Wither Damage: 53

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 64

Wither Damage: 58

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 132

Physical Damage: 68

Wither Damage: 64

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 142

Physical Damage: 72

Wither Damage: 70

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 152

Physical Damage: 76

Wither Damage: 76

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Kinrangr Hunter Dagger

Weight: 1.5

Requirements: Agility (10), Strength (9)

Base Level

Attack Power: 52

Physical Damage: 52

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 59

Physical Damage: 59

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 66

Physical Damage: 66

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 73

Physical Damage: 73

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 80

Physical Damage: 80

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 87

Physical Damage: 87

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 93

Physical Damage: 93

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 98

Physical Damage: 98

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 104

Physical Damage: 104

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 109

Physical Damage: 109

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 114

Physical Damage: 114

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Left-hand Lightreaper Dagger / Right-hand Lightreaper Dagger

Weight: 1.8

Requirements: Agility (11), Inferno (11)

Base Level

Attack Power: 62

Physical Damage: 31

Fire Damage: 31

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 80

Physical Damage: 40

Fire Damage: 40

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 100

Physical Damage: 50

Fire Damage: 50

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 118

Physical Damage: 59

Fire Damage: 59

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 138

Physical Damage: 69

Fire Damage: 69

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 156

Physical Damage: 78

Fire Damage: 78

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Neophyte Dagger

Weight: 2

Requirements: Agility (10), Strength (10)

Base Level

Attack Power: 63

Physical Damage: 35

Wither Damage: 28

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 73

Physical Damage: 40

Wither Damage: 33

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 82

Physical Damage: 45

Wither Damage: 37

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 92

Physical Damage: 50

Wither Damage: 42

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 102

Physical Damage: 55

Wither Damage: 47

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 112

Physical Damage: 60

Wither Damage: 52

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 123

Physical Damage: 65

Wither Damage: 58

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 132

Physical Damage: 69

Wither Damage: 63

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 143

Physical Damage: 74

Wither Damage: 69

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 152

Physical Damage: 78

Wither Damage: 74

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 162

Physical Damage: 82

Wither Damage: 80

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) Skinstealer Knife

Weight: 1.6

Requirements: Agility (10), Inferno (10)

Base Level

Attack Power: 52

Physical Damage: 26

Fire Damage: 26

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 62

Physical Damage: 31

Fire Damage: 31

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 70

Physical Damage: 35

Fire Damage: 35

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 78

Physical Damage: 39

Fire Damage: 39

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 88

Physical Damage: 44

Fire Damage: 44

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 98

Physical Damage: 49

Fire Damage: 49

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 54

Fire Damage: 54

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 118

Physical Damage: 59

Fire Damage: 59

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 128

Physical Damage: 64

Fire Damage: 64

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 138

Physical Damage: 69

Fire Damage: 69

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 75

Fire Damage: 75

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

The aforementioned is a list of every dagger in Lords of the Fallen with their statistics and upgrade potential.