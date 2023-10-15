Lords of the Fallen: Every Dagger and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Daggers are compact versions of swords that can be used for stealth kills. To weaken enemies without giving them a chance to counter, these weapons perform quick stabs and instantaneous attacks. Nevertheless, a Dagger lacks damage, making it ineffective against enemies who move quickly and perform a dodge.
This article will cover all Daggers available in Lords of the Fallen.
All Daggers available in Lords of the Fallen
1) Broken Sword
- Weight: 1.7
- Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (8)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 57
- Physical Damage: 57
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 66
- Physical Damage: 66
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 76
- Physical Damage: 76
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 86
- Physical Damage: 86
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 96
- Physical Damage: 96
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 107
- Physical Damage: 107
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 119
- Physical Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 131
- Physical Damage: 131
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 144
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 157
- Physical Damage: 157
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 170
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Exacter Dagger
- Weight: 1.3
- Requirements: Radiance (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 56
- Physical Damage: 28
- Holy Damage: 28
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 66
- Physical Damage: 33
- Holy Damage: 33
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 74
- Physical Damage: 37
- Holy Damage: 37
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 42
- Holy Damage: 42
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 94
- Physical Damage: 47
- Holy Damage: 47
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 104
- Physical Damage: 52
- Holy Damage: 52
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 116
- Physical Damage: 58
- Holy Damage: 58
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 63
- Holy Damage: 63
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 138
- Physical Damage: 69
- Holy Damage: 69
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 148
- Physical Damage: 74
- Holy Damage: 74
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 160
- Physical Damage: 80
- Holy Damage: 80
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Exiled Stalker Dagger
- Weight: 1.2
- Requirements: Agility (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 58
- Physical Damage: 58
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 66
- Physical Damage: 66
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 74
- Physical Damage: 74
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 82
- Physical Damage: 82
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 88
- Physical Damage: 88
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 95
- Physical Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 101
- Physical Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 106
- Physical Damage: 106
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 111
- Physical Damage: 111
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 115
- Physical Damage: 115
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 119
- Physical Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Fungal Bowman Dagger
- Weight: 1.4
- Requirements: Agility (11)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 51
- Physical Damage: 51
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 58
- Physical Damage: 58
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 65
- Physical Damage: 65
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 72
- Physical Damage: 72
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 78
- Physical Damage: 78
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 84
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 89
- Physical Damage: 89
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 93
- Physical Damage: 93
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 98
- Physical Damage: 98
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 101
- Physical Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 105
- Physical Damage: 105
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Jeffrey's Dagger
- Weight: 1.9
- Requirements: Agility (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 57
- Physical Damage: 32
- Wither Damage: 25
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 66
- Physical Damage: 37
- Wither Damage: 29
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 75
- Physical Damage: 41
- Wither Damage: 34
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 46
- Wither Damage: 38
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 94
- Physical Damage: 51
- Wither Damage: 43
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 103
- Physical Damage: 55
- Wither Damage: 48
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 112
- Physical Damage: 59
- Wither Damage: 53
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 64
- Wither Damage: 58
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 132
- Physical Damage: 68
- Wither Damage: 64
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 142
- Physical Damage: 72
- Wither Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 152
- Physical Damage: 76
- Wither Damage: 76
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Kinrangr Hunter Dagger
- Weight: 1.5
- Requirements: Agility (10), Strength (9)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 52
- Physical Damage: 52
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 59
- Physical Damage: 59
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 66
- Physical Damage: 66
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 73
- Physical Damage: 73
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 80
- Physical Damage: 80
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 87
- Physical Damage: 87
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 93
- Physical Damage: 93
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 98
- Physical Damage: 98
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 104
- Physical Damage: 104
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 109
- Physical Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 114
- Physical Damage: 114
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Left-hand Lightreaper Dagger / Right-hand Lightreaper Dagger
- Weight: 1.8
- Requirements: Agility (11), Inferno (11)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 62
- Physical Damage: 31
- Fire Damage: 31
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 80
- Physical Damage: 40
- Fire Damage: 40
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 100
- Physical Damage: 50
- Fire Damage: 50
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 118
- Physical Damage: 59
- Fire Damage: 59
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 138
- Physical Damage: 69
- Fire Damage: 69
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 156
- Physical Damage: 78
- Fire Damage: 78
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Neophyte Dagger
- Weight: 2
- Requirements: Agility (10), Strength (10)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 63
- Physical Damage: 35
- Wither Damage: 28
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 73
- Physical Damage: 40
- Wither Damage: 33
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 82
- Physical Damage: 45
- Wither Damage: 37
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 92
- Physical Damage: 50
- Wither Damage: 42
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 102
- Physical Damage: 55
- Wither Damage: 47
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 112
- Physical Damage: 60
- Wither Damage: 52
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 123
- Physical Damage: 65
- Wither Damage: 58
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 132
- Physical Damage: 69
- Wither Damage: 63
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 143
- Physical Damage: 74
- Wither Damage: 69
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 152
- Physical Damage: 78
- Wither Damage: 74
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 162
- Physical Damage: 82
- Wither Damage: 80
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) Skinstealer Knife
- Weight: 1.6
- Requirements: Agility (10), Inferno (10)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 52
- Physical Damage: 26
- Fire Damage: 26
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 62
- Physical Damage: 31
- Fire Damage: 31
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 70
- Physical Damage: 35
- Fire Damage: 35
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 78
- Physical Damage: 39
- Fire Damage: 39
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 88
- Physical Damage: 44
- Fire Damage: 44
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 98
- Physical Damage: 49
- Fire Damage: 49
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 54
- Fire Damage: 54
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 118
- Physical Damage: 59
- Fire Damage: 59
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 128
- Physical Damage: 64
- Fire Damage: 64
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 138
- Physical Damage: 69
- Fire Damage: 69
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 75
- Fire Damage: 75
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
The aforementioned is a list of every dagger in Lords of the Fallen with their statistics and upgrade potential.
