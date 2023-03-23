Hellblade 2 showcases new clip featuring photorealistic facial animation with Unreal Engine

It has been quite some time since fans have received any news about the highly anticipated Hellblade 2. Although the latest clip doesn't provide any useful information regarding the adventure title's gameplay mechanics or its release date, it focuses on the photorealistic facial animation that players will get to enjoy in-game, courtesy of Unreal Engine and its MetaHuman technology.

Although Hellblade 2 was first announced back in 2019, Ninja Theory has consistently drip-fed information ever since, with fans receiving an official gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2021. Apart from that, it was largely hoped that the game would make its way to players later this year.

Hellblade 2 is utilizing Unreal Engine's MetaHuman technology for its animations

Shared at the State of Unreal at Game Developers Conference 2023, the short clip features Melina Juergens followed by a close-up of the Senua character. She menacingly looks at the camera, saying:

"I see through your darkness now. I see through your lies. I will show them how to see as I do. I will not appease your gods. I will destroy them."

The entire scene looks terrifyingly spectacular and is a true testament to what can be achieved through the revolutionary technology that's available with Unreal Engine. The visual fidelity in this short clip certainly brings the character that's depicted to life and adds significantly to the player's immersion. In a relevant tweet, Ninja Theory stated that they were "pushing the boundaries of real-time facial animation" with the upcoming sequel.

Although fans will be eager to learn more about the upcoming title in the next few months, the trailer assured the community that they will be in for a treat when the game finally launches.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was released back in 2017 by Ninja Theory. The game's storyline was deeply rooted in a world that's drawn from Norse mythology and Celtic culture, where the titular character of Senua waged war on her way to Helheim. Currently available on PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the title received both critical and commercial success after launch.

Special praise was given for the depiction of Senua's psychosis and the many voices that played in her head throughout the game. Given the scale of the sequel's development, fans will be excited to see what the developers at Ninja Theory have in store for them with Hellblade 2.

The six-minute trailer for Hellblade 2 that was revealed at The Game Awards 2021 showcased Senua leading a group of warriors in a familiar grim setting. As the trailer progressed, they made their way into the grisly-looking lair of a giant and launched an attack on the beast. The trailer concludes with the giant asking for Senua's help.

Poll : 0 votes