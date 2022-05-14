5 titles on Xbox Game Pass that have a fantastic story

The Xbox Game Pass boasts an impressive library of games. Users have access to over 400 games and with so much variety, they will never run out of games to play.

The Game Pass has a competitive price as well. It is an amazing subscription service to get as players can try a ton of different games without the commitment of purchasing the title.

There might be a lot of games on there but there are a few who take the cake. Games with a fantastic story are always appreciated by players and the Game Pass has quite a few of them. Here are some of the best games with a fantastic story available to play with the Game Pass subscription.

5 Xbox Game Pass titles that have a a great plot include Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Just Cause 4, and more

1) Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an absolutely gorgeous game. Players will get lost in the tranquility of the world and the music sets itself apart from its peers. Every setpiece in Ori has been carefully imagined and rendered. Ori’s fluid gameplay works exceptionally well as a platformer and Metroidvania piece.

Ori’s story is complicated to follow. With little notes and information to guide players along the way, Ori is a subtle game. Fans will recall the first game’s plot and it continues on from there.

As Ori searches the vast world for a way to revive his family. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is incredibly nuanced and players are encouraged to pay close attention to the wisps of information provided.

A Metroidvania platformer with an incredibly satisfying plot, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a fantastic game for users subscribed to the Game Pass.

2) A Plague Tale: Innocence

Arguably one of the darker stories on this list, A Plague Tale: Innocence has been praised for its mysterious plot. The game is well designed and looks incredibly polished. The environment is detailed and the characters lifelike as well.

A Plague Tale: Innocence follows the story of a young noble girl whose entire world changes within the blink of an eye. The game starts off incredibly strong and the player actually goes through the same emotions the characters do. In terms of balancing the story with gameplay, the title does have an interesting take.

Players have to utilize stealth to navigate the world as everything one-shots them. The game is designed around this and boils down to being a survival puzzle game.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a wonderfully realized game with a serious and heartbreaking story. It is a must-try for any Game Pass subscriber.

3) Just Cause 4

When looking for an action-packed experience filled with explosions and guns, look no further than Just Cause 4. The fourth installment in the franchise, Just Cause 4 has been praised for its creativity and freedom of gameplay.

Players can do almost anything imaginable. Jumping out of a helicopter and then grappling to a nearby building is just some of the jaw-dropping things players can do in Just Cause 4.

The story of Just Cause 4 follows the beloved Rico Rodrigues. As always, Rico must stop an authoritarian government and save an island and its people from a ruthless regime. This form of narrative style is well known in the Just Cause series, but the latest game really expands by adding new and fun characters that add a ton of flavor.

The main selling point for the Just Cause series has been its action and Michael Bay-like movie experience. Just Cause 4 has everything that fans love about the franchise with tons of stuff added on. The fourth iteration is one of the best story games available on the Game Pass.

4) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Ninja Theory has made considerable strides in the industry since being acquired by Microsoft. They are set to release a sequel to their psychological-horror masterpiece this year and fans are excited.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a vastly different experience. With the game being shrouded in mystery from the get-go, Senua’s Sacrifice has gameplay that will excite and scare any player who wishes to dive deeper into this alluring mystery.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’s Norse setting does it justice. The game embodies the ethos of death very well as it is incredibly detailed. Voices will warn players of incoming hits and this is an indication that the player should get out of the way. There are also a ton of puzzle sections and areas that are well designed and challenging.

Players experiencing Senua’s Sacrifice for the first time will be taken aback by its boldness and narrative style. The story is dark and grim. With death looming everywhere, players have to pay close attention to the voices and clues in the world.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’s story cannot be summarized and it would do it no favors. The game is best enjoyed with headphones and is available on the Game Pass.

5) Resident Evil 7

With Capcom effectively rebooting the franchise with Resident Evil 7, it remains one of the better story games available on the Game Pass.

Resident Evil 7 features new characters but is more reminiscent of the original games when it comes to style and direction. Ditching the action-packed set-pieces that plagued the last era, Resident Evil 7 adopts that eerie and haunting atmosphere that fans loved from the old games.

Resident Evil 7 follows Ethan Winters who is searching for his missing wife. His search ends at a decrepit house in Oregon and what follow are some of the tensest moments in gaming.

Resident Evil 7 strips the player of infinitely burying bullets in enemies and encourages them to try out a more strategic approach to combat. The haunted house setting feels like a proper horror game and there are quite a few spine-chilling moments.

Resident Evil 7 has been out for a while now and the game has a sequel as well. Since it is available with a Game Pass subscription, users must try out this total rebranding of the Resident Evil series.

