5 horror games to look forward to in 2024

Horror games are a staple of the video game industry. These titles are unparalleled in evoking a terrifying and eerie atmosphere while weaving a thrilling narrative. The horror game genre has always excited fans who wait patiently for the next big horror title to drop.

Horror Games in 2023 have been great so far. There have been amazing remakes in Dead Space (2023) and Resident Evil 4. Indie titles have delivered on the horror experience as well, with Dredge making waves in the Lovecraftian, fishing genre. Other titles such as the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 which came out this Halloween have also been received well. The horror game genre seems to be on a roll for the time being and gamers are certainly excited for what's to come in 2024.

This article takes a look at some horror game titles that look promising and are slated to release in 2024.

5 promising horror games to look forward to in 2024

1) Little Nightmares III

This first entry on the list comes from developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco. The Little Nightmares series has been widely successful in providing a horror-puzzle experience that feels well-polished and well-executed. The world design is gorgeous with fully realized environments that have a dark and grim theme to it. Little Nightmares III looks to build upon all of the above and fans should be excited for this upcoming threequel.

Little Nightmares III will follow the story of two new protagonists in Low and Alone. From early gameplay footage, Little Nightmares III seems to have all of the above things that make the series great while adding more challenging puzzles and delivering on the dark and grim story that the series is well known for. With an amazing soundtrack to boot, Little Nightmares III is a great game to look forward to in 2024.

2) Alone in the Dark (2024)

For older gamers, the Alone in the Dark video game series holds a lot of nostalgia. This franchise spans almost 3 decades and with at least 9 different video game developers. Pieces Interactive takes the helm this time around for a total reimagining of the first Alone in the Dark game released in 1992 and features prominent Hollywood actors David Harbour from Stranger Things and Free Guy actress Jodie Comer.

The game looks to take on a surrealistic approach to storytelling as there is a constant feeling of dread and horror. The demo showed off immaculately designed environments that give off a creepy ambiance. Alone in the Dark is slated to release in early 2024 and fans of the horror genre should be looking out for this game.

3) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been in the works for a long time. The first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game was released in 2007 and the Ukrainian video game developer GSC Game World has been hard at work to deliver the fourth installment to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise. The game was slated to release in 2023, but with some delays, the release date has been pushed to 2024, with fans eager to see what GSC Game World has in store for them.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a first-person shooter that looks to build upon that feeling of post-apocalyptic horror of the previous titles. The game looks fantastic with detailed environments that complement the nuclear wasteland genre of the game. Horror game fans can rejoice as this game is one to look out for when it releases in 2024.

4) Silent Hill 2 Remake

This next entry on the list is another remake of a popular video game that had become a cult classic for gamers. Developed by Team Silent, the Silent Hill 2 remake is the newest installment in the Silent Hill franchise with the last title being released in 2012. The video game series has always found a way to induce a feeling of dread and despair that is normally associated with the horror game genre.

Silent Hill 2 remake follows the story of James Sunderland as he embarks on a horror journey led by his deceased wife into the town of Silent Hill. Initial game trailers showcase a world that has been immaculately designed to showcase that horror theme and with a narrative approach to gameplay, the Silent Hill 2 remake looks to be one to watch in 2024.

5) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The last entry on this list is a sequel to one of the most psychologically thrilling games of the last decade. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was the first title in the series by developer Ninja Theory and features extremely dark undertones with a nod to psychological horror that taps into the player's mind as Senua's story unravels before them. The video game is hauntingly beautiful with cinematic environments and a level of sound design that has yet to be beaten by other titles in the genre.

This new installment to the game series continues after the events of the first Senua title and follows the story of a vengeful Senua as she grapples with the forces of Hell and Death in this amazing tribute to Norse Mythology. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is slated to release sometime in 2024 and fans are excited to see what Ninja Theory has in store for them.

Horror game fans can rejoice knowing that the upcoming year will be stacked with amazing games by both indie and AAA developers. The above list covers some of the best horror game titles to look out for in 2024.