Star Wars Outlaws: Release date speculation, trailer, and everything we know so far

Star Wars Outlaws is shaping up to be one of the biggest titles of next year. Developed by Massive Entertainment, the developer behind Tom Clancy's The Division series and this year's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it is an open world, or more accurately, open-galaxy game, set in the iconic space sci-fi franchise.

Unveiled at this year's Ubisoft Forward event, with an extended gameplay, the reveal received massive praises from fans for its visual, combat, exciting open-world exploration, and, of course, Nix, the loveable companion.

Star Wars Outlaws release date

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release in 2024. While the extended gameplay looks amazing, it is more than likely a vertical slice with a lot of development work remaining. Massive Entertainment is also developing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, although that is likely to be a separate team.

While Ubisoft confirmed a 2024 release, it is highly unlikely to be in the early part of the year. The French publisher also has Assassin's Creed Codename Red, the next big entry of the iconic franchise set in Feudal Japan, rumored to release in the fall of next year.

All things considered, Outlaws could be released in December of 2024, similar to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Star Wars Outlaws trailer

Two trailers have been released for the game so far. The first is a cinematic trailer teasing the story and the world of the game, while the second is a 10-minute extended gameplay walkthrough.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay and story details

Outlaws is a single-player, third-person action-adventure open-world game set in the iconic galaxy of Star Wars. Set between the events of Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back, and Episode VI, Return of the Jedi, the game takes place during an era of turmoil between the fall of the Empire and the rise of the Rebellion.

The game follows Kay Vess, an outlaw like Han Solo, and her companion Nix. The story revolves around how she deals with the black market and the underworld of Star Wars. While talking about the game's setting, creative director Julian Gerighty said to IGN:

"The Empire's taking more and more control, but the syndicates, they're taking more power, they're exploiting all of these weaknesses. So it really is a moment where the underworld is thriving and there's no better situation for an established or a rookie scoundrel to cut their teeth than this particular moment."

While there aren't many details available about the story, it is certain to be a space epic like other entries of the popular franchise.

Star Wars Outlaws platforms

Star Wars Outlaws will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect.

Going by Ubisoft's previous record, the game is likely to be available on Amazon Lune and Epic Games Store for Windows PC, with a release on Steam at a later date.