Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Steam?

Star Wars Outlaws was one of the major reveals in the Ubisoft Forward. The trailer indicated that the game would be released in 2024 across all major platforms. Steam has always been the most popular PC gaming platform since its release in 2003, serving as the distribution platform for most new games.

Previously, some Ubisoft titles were moved to the Ubisoft Store and were not available on Steam, so several gamers are worried as to whether they will be able to add the upcoming title to their Steam collection.

Star Wars Outlaws will be arriving on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Usually, a PC release means that the game will be available on Steam due to its popularity, but Ubisoft's website only states the Ubisoft Store beside PC, making a Steam release highly unlikely.

Ubisoft seems to have no intention of releasing Star Wars Outlaws on Steam

In spite of Ubisoft Connect's robust features and services, particularly crossplay support, it still falls short compared to Steam. Many players have complained about the platform's difficult-to-use interface and the numerous problems associated with its in-game overlay, which often disconnects the user's network from the server.

However, there have been several titles released exclusively on the Ubisoft Store that have been released on Steam a few years later. This suggests that there is a possibility that Star Wars will release later on the popular platform, but there is no confirmation of the same as of now.

Fans awaiting Ubisoft's response

Delta169 @Delta1169 I'm liking what I saw from Star Wars Outlaws. Just wish it was on Steam. 🤣 Fuck, I may have to download the Ubisoft Launcher. Haven't touched a Ubisoft Game in years. I'm liking what I saw from Star Wars Outlaws. Just wish it was on Steam. 🤣 Fuck, I may have to download the Ubisoft Launcher. Haven't touched a Ubisoft Game in years. https://t.co/nlDZAanHoE

Ubisoft has yet to make an official statement about the news, so the speculation is spreading like wildfire. It's hard to say for certain until the French company makes a definitive statement, but the game will likely not be listed on Steam anytime soon. Even if it gets listed on Valve's platform, it will still automatically launch through Ubisoft Connect. Originally, this was done so that the accounts would be linked to each other and can be recovered quickly if necessary.

Star Wars Outlaws story takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and it aims to uncover some of the mysteries left unanswered in the movies. Players will take on the role of Kay Vess and explore her journey across the galaxy.

