How to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws? Pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more

The highly anticipated pre-order Star Wars Outlaws release date has finally been announced by Ubisoft. Set to release globally on August 30, 2024, the developer released the pre-order editions recently and announced that fans can access additional packs by acquiring them. Two pre-order editions provide additional bonuses and three days of early access.

Star Wars Outlaws is the upcoming installment in Ubisoft’s action-adventure gaming franchise. Based on the well-known movie franchise, Star Wars, this latest installment will take place during the period of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The gameplay will feature an open-world map where the player's choices affect the story's outcomes. Moreover, the developer announced that the gameplay mechanics will feature various combat mechanics like stealth, vehicle, space, and open combat.

This article will guide you through the steps to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws and provide all the necessary information regarding the pre-order bonuses and platforms.

Steps to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

Follow the steps below to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws from the Ubisoft Store:

First, open your browser and search “Ubisoft Store” in your preferred search engine.

Click on the Ubisoft Store link from the search results.

Type “Star Wars Outlaws” in the Search tab Once the store webpage opens. A results window will appear with the three editions available.

Select any one of your choices, and click on “Pre-Order”.

Select your gaming platform and select the Add to Cart option at the bottom right corner.

Fill up your bank details and click on Checkout. You will be able to access the game after that.

What are the Star Wars Outlaws pre-order packs and bonuses?

Pre-order Star Wars Outlaws to get the bonus packs (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft is releasing Star Wars Outlaws in three different versions: Ultimate Edition, Gold Edition, and Standard Edition. Each version offers certain bonuses upon pre-ordering. Here is everything you need to know:

Star Wars Outlaws Standard Edition

The standard edition costs €59.99 in the Ubisoft Store. This is the basic version of the game. If you pre-order it, you will acquire the base game and the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

You can purchase this version for €94.99 in the Ubisoft Store. If you pre-order, you will get the base game, the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, three days of Early Access, and the Season Pass.

Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition

The ultimate edition comes for €114.99 in the Ubisoft Store. Upon acquisition, you will get the base game, the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, three days of Early Access, a Season Pass, the Rogue Infiltrator Bundle, the Sabacc Shark Bundle, and a Digital Art Book.

Star Wars Outlaws platforms

The latest installment of the Star Wars franchise will be available on the following gaming platforms:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

PC

You can check out all Star Wars Outlaws gameplay mechanics to know more about the technical aspects of the game.