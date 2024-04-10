Star Wars Outlaws, the new sci-fi action-adventure title developed by Ubisoft, shows the world of underground kingpins and rogues in the massive Star Wars universe. The game is rumored to feature many familiar faces and locations from the iconic movies. However, with all the story bits and locations revealed so far, many fans are wondering when the game will take place in the official timeline.

This article will answer this question as well as share some more details about Star Wars Outlaws.

When does Star Wars Outlaws take place in the official timeline?

According to the creative Director of Star Wars Outlaws, the game takes place in the year between “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Return of the Jedi,” which was a time of conflict. In the aftermath of “The Empire Strikes Back,” the balance of law and government had been severely affected, giving room for the underworld to thrive.

The story of Star Wars Outlaws will follow the protagonist named Kay, an outlaw whose actions inadvertently attracted the Empire’s attention. Her plot highlights the stories of everyday people in the Star Wars universe and how their lives are impacted by intergalactic politics and conflicts.

Kay is inspired by other popular “scoundrel” characters from the movies, such as Han Solo and Cara Dune. According to the team, Kay’s story lets the player experience the world of Star Wars through the perspective of a character who has no experience or connection with the Empire, Jedi, Rebellion, or the Sith.

How is the gameplay of Star Wars Outlaws?

Although Star Wars Outlaw’s gameplay is deeply rooted in the franchise's universe, it is also inspired by games like Starfield and Assassin's Creed. Combining exploration, combat, and decision-making, Outlaws offers players a chance to carve their destiny in the galaxy.

In Star Wars Outlaw, players have the freedom to choose their path through the game, deciding how to approach various missions and challenges. Whether they prefer stealth or brute force, players can tailor their gameplay experience to suit their play style. The game features a wide range of weapons, vehicles, and gadgets for players to use in their quest to defeat the Empire.

The game's combat is mostly shooter-based, but Kay can also use melee weapons as well as perform finishers that can instantly kill an enemy. The deep character customization system is one of Star Wars Outlaw's main attractions, allowing players to modify their character’s abilities and skills according to their builds and preferences.