7 things you might have missed in the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer

With the recent Star Wars Outlaws story trailer, Ubisoft shared a glimpse of what you can expect from the adventures of Kay Vess. The criminal enterprises operating in the Galaxy Far Far Away remain the core story focus, but there are certain Easter eggs and teases that you might have missed.

So get ready to board your ship and fire up your hyperdrives as this article will list some of the things from the Star Wars Outlaws trailer you might have missed.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Seven things from the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer that you may have missed

1) Canto Bight and heists

Canto Bight will most likely play a major role in the narrative of Star Wars Outlaws. (Image via Ubisoft)

At the start of the trailer, you can catch a glimpse of Canto Bight. This major city is basically like the Las Vegas of the galaxy, housing casinos and a place for the rich to go and spend their money.

Kay Vess, the protagonist, is an outlaw and will most likely participate in a heist in Canto Bight.

2) Tatooine and Mos Eisley

You will return to a familiar planet full of sand. It might be coarse, rough, irritating, and will get everywhere. (Image via Ubisoft)

Tatooine and Mos Eisley Spaceports are as iconic as the Skywalker family. It is in the dusty desert planet where the story began for both Luke and Anakin. Star Wars Outlaws will allow you to explore this iconic planet, although, it is still unknown to what extent.

The trailer also showed us the iconic villain Jabba, the Hutt, and from the looks of it, he and the Sarlaac pit will both make appearances when you explore Tatooine.

3) Parkour seems to be a point of focus

Parkour might be a gameplay mechanic. (Image via Ubisoft)

The story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws also showcased Kay Vess jumping from one rooftop to another. Given Ubisoft is also the studio behind Assassin's Creed, a series where parkour plays an essential role in the gameplay, it will not be surprising if it is also present in Outlaws.

Previous promotional material also showcased a grappling hook that can be used for traversal. Combining the parkour with the hook might help quickly travel in the upcoming open-world game.

4) Kay being part of the Syndicate Wars

The Syndicate Wars might be a potential plot point of the game. (Image via Ubisoft)

In the trailer, you can see the major criminal enterprises that will play a major role in the story of Outlaws. Crimson Dawn, the faction that will kick off a civil war among the crime syndicates is also present.

It is likely that Kay will play a major role in the Syndicate Wars, and will either work against or for the Crimson Dawn in an attempt to take out all the other criminal factions.

5) New Criminal Organization: Ashiga Clan

Ashiga Clan will be one of the key players. (Image via Ubisoft)

Ashiga Clan is one of the newest additions to the Galaxy Far Far Away with Star Wars Outlaws. They are a new criminal organization operating throughout the galaxy and the trailer has given us a glimpse of what they will look like.

It is clear that like most other criminal syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws, Kay will also team up with them.

6) Emilia Clarke might make a potential appearance or get a mention as Lady Qi'ra

Emilia Clarke might make a return as Qi'ra. (Image via Ubisoft)

Lady Qi'ra, portrayed by Emilia Clarke, was a major player in Solo: A Star Wars Story. She was the leader of Crimson Dawn and the one who instigated the Syndicate Wars.

The presence of Crimson Dawn as one of the major players in the story has given much hope that Emilia Clarke might reprise her role as Qi'ra or at least get some mention as an Easter egg in the game.

7) The reputation system with the various factions

Falling out of favor might result in your death. (Image via Ubisoft)

Reputation with various factions will play a major role in the game. Your standing with the crime family will determine key parts of the story and falling off with one of them might even trigger them to send bounty hunters after you.

The shot we get of Kay Vess being captured by Jabba and thrown into the Sarlaac Pit might be most likely one of the cutscenes that will play when one of the factions captures you and issues a death sentence.

Massive Entertainment's upcoming space RPG will be released on August 30, 2024. Additionally, check out the pre-order bonus and what awaits you in all the editions of Star Wars Outlaws.