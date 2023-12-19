Best open-world games set to release in 2024 - Star Wars Outlaws, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and more

With 2023 coming to an end, it's time to look ahead to 2024, another year jam-packed with releases from all genres, including open-world games. The renowned genre has the ability to engage you in deep exploration throughout its virtual environment, fulfilling a particular desire to traverse through uncharted locales. Whether you prefer beautiful huge worlds or small open areas packed with activities and side quests, 2024 could present a glorious assortment of titles.

This article will cover some of the best open-world games that will be released next year.

Best upcoming open-world games for 2024

From action-adventure titles like Dragon's Dogma 2 to JRPGs like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, here are some of the best open-world games set to release in the upcoming year.

1) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Ichiban Kasuga makes his return (Image via Sega)

Ichiban Kasuga, the Dragon of Yokohama, has returned to lead the Yakuza franchise. This time, his adventure takes him to the foreign lands of Honolulu. Obviously, a Yakuza title wouldn't be complete without a small open world jam-packed with side activities, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth includes plenty of that.

Kiryu Kazuma, the series' long-running protagonist, will also return to the front lines to guide his protege, Kasuga. The title is set to hit multiple platforms, including PC.

Release Date: January 26, 2024

January 26, 2024 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

2) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Harley Quinn is one of the playable characters in the game (Image via Rocksteady)

Set in the Arkham Universe, Rocksteady's new open-world game takes you to Superman's home of Metropolis City. You will play as several infamous villains, like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and more. It is a third-person co-op title with a massive cast of DC superheroes and villains, allowing players to join a squad of four to take on enemies.

Amanda Waller has assigned the Suicide Squad to stop the brainwashed Justice League members. This group includes superheroes like Batman, Green Lantern, and The Flash. Kill the Justice League also marks the final appearance of Kevin Conroy, the iconic Batman voice actor.

Release Date - February 2, 2024

February 2, 2024 Release Platforms - PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S

3) Dragon's Dogma 2

You play as Arisen, a chosen hero in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via PlayStation on Youtube/Capcom)

The sequel to Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, released in 2013, is set to arrive in the first half of 2024. Dragon's Dogma 2 is an action open-world game that has been widely anticipated by fans of the genre and its predecessor. The trailers and promotional content for the game showcased magnificent boss battles and an exciting plot full of twists and betrayals.

You play as the Arisen, a chosen hero who must fight the dragons before they bring an end to the world. Like its predecessor, your character will be aided by AI allies known as pawns during combat scenarios.

Release Date - March 22, 2024

March 22, 2024 Platforms - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

4) Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is set during the fall of the Tokugawa Shogunate (Image via Team Ninja/PlayStation on Youtube)

Rise of the Ronin is a PlayStation-exclusive open-world game developed by Team Ninja, which is responsible for the popular Nioh series. The game is set in the late nineteenth century, during the twilight of the Tokugawa Shogunate, and puts the player in the shoes of a young ronin.

Players' decisions will impact the world as they explore the cities and neighboring areas of Kyoto, Yokohama, and Edo (modern-day Tokyo). According to this PlayStation blog, the game will feature several renowned Japanese figures, including Ryoma Sakamoto.

Release Date - March 22

March 22 Platforms - PlayStation 5

5) Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft is set to release the latest Star Wars video game (Image via Ubisoft)

Unlike most previous Star Wars video games, Ubisoft's upcoming open-world game focuses on spectacular sci-fi gunfights and spaceship battles rather than Force-based powers and lightsabers. In Star Wars Outlaws, players will assume the character of Kay Vess, an outlaw, and explore the game's environment, which is set between Episodes IV and V of the cinematic franchise.

This is also the first open-world game set in Star Wars Universe and is being developed by Massive Entertainment, a Ubisoft subsidiary. Although there is no known release date, the official advertising material states that the game will be launched in 2024.

Release Date - TBA but 2024

TBA but 2024 Platforms - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

