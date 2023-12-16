Rise of the Ronin pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Rise of the Ronin's official release date was revealed during The Game Awards 2023. With the game being slated for an early 2024 release, Team Ninja has finally made it available for pre-order on digital storefronts.

Rise of the Ronin was originally announced in 2021 during the September PlayStation State of Play event. While Team Ninja is mostly known for creating games with fantastical elements, the studio aims to deliver a more grounded experience with this upcoming title—one that accurately depicts 19th-century Japan.

Here's a comprehensive guide on Rise of the Ronin's pre-order details.

How to pre-order Rise of the Ronin?

Like Team Ninja's Nioh and its critically acclaimed sequel, Nioh 2, Rise of the Ronin is releasing exclusively for the PlayStation. This upcoming action-adventure title also marks the Japanese studio's first current-generation console exclusive release. Their previous game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is a cross-generation title.

While there is a chance of the game eventually making its way to PC, akin to the Nioh series, Team Ninja or PlayStation haven't officially announced anything in that regard. For now, the studio has only shared the game's pre-order details and pricing for PS5. Here's how you can place your pre-orders:

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store from your PS5's dashboard and search for the game. (You can also use the PS App for Android and iOS to place your pre-orders)

After arriving on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout. (Note that immediate payment is required to place pre-orders on PlayStation Store)

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your PlayStation library, ready for you to pre-load.

Pre-loads on PlayStation 5 usually go live roughly 48 hours before the official release. While pre-ordering the game isn't necessary, it entitles you to not only the early pre-load but also the bonus armor sets and weapons included.

Rise of the Ronin editions and prices

Like Team Ninja's previous titles, this one is offered in two editions, including various in-game perks and bonuses. The first is the $70 Standard Edition, which comes with the base game and the pre-order bonuses, and the second is the $80 Deluxe Edition, which packs the base game alongside a host of bonuses.

Here's a breakdown of all the editions and the pre-order bonuses:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Deluxe Edition ($80)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Iga Ninja's Staff

Toyokuni Paired Swords

Bando Warrior Armor set

Japanese Formal Wear set

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack

The pre-order bonus for the game includes early access to the following in-game items:

Hayabusa-ryu for Katana.

Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata.

Nioh-ryu for Katana.

Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana.

Iga Ninja's Katana.

Iga Ninja’s Armour set.

The in-game rewards included as the pre-order bonuses can also be obtained later via progression. Rise of the Ronin is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The release of Team Ninja's upcoming samurai adventure coincides with Capcom's highly anticipated RPG - Dragon's Dogma 2.