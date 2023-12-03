Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-order guide: Release date, editions, platforms, and more

Dragon's Dogma 2 recently got a new gameplay trailer and an official release date. This sequel to one of the most revered action role-playing games of the eighth console generation is easily among the most anticipated titles of 2024.
This game will be released exclusively for the current generation of consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside Windows PC. Besides the release date, Capcom unveiled info regarding pre-orders, editions, and more.
Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for Dragon's Dogma 2.
How to pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 on all platforms
Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released on March 22, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam). Although the game is quite far from its official release, it's already available for pre-order on all three platforms, alongside a host of exclusive pre-order bonuses.
Here's how you can place your pre-order for Dragon's Dogma 2:
For PlayStation 5
- Go to the PlayStation Store via your PS5's dashboard and search for the game (You can also use the PS App for mobile devices (iOS and Android) to place your pre-orders).
- After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout (immediate payment is required to finalize a pre-order).
- Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your PlayStation library, ready for you to pre-load when it goes live (usually 48 hours before official release).
For Xbox Series X|S
- Go to the Xbox Store on your Xbox Series X|S and search for the game.
- After landing on the game's Xbox Store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.
- Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library, ready to pre-load, which usually goes live a week prior to the official release.
For Windows PC (Steam)
- Launch Steam and search for the game on the PC client's store page.
- After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.
- Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam library and ready for pre-load (24 hours prior to official release).
Dragon's Dogma 2 editions and prices
Similarly to the recent Capcom titles, the upcoming sequel to Dragon's Dogma is being offered in two different editions: a $70 Standard Edition featuring the base game and the pre-order bonuses, as well as a $80 Deluxe Edition featuring the "A Boon for Adventurers" pack, exclusive cosmetics, and more.
Here's a breakdown of all the editions:
Standard Edition ($70)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonuses
Gold Edition ($110)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonuses (including the Deluxe Edition exclusive cosmetic)
- A Boon for Adventurers pack
The "A Boon for Adventurers" pack includes the following items:
- Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping gear
- Dragon's Dogma music & sound collection - Custom sounds
- Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy lure item
- Heartfelt Pendant - A thoughtful gift
- Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change pawn inclinations
- Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!
- Art of Metamorphosis - Character editor
- Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)
- 1500 Rift Crystals - Points to spend beyond the Rift
The pre-order bonuses include the Superior Weapons Quartet and the Ring of Assurance. According to Capcom, these pre-order exclusive items will be made available for purchase at a later date post-release.