Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-order guide: Release date, editions, platforms, and more

Dragon's Dogma 2 recently got a new gameplay trailer and an official release date. This sequel to one of the most revered action role-playing games of the eighth console generation is easily among the most anticipated titles of 2024.

This game will be released exclusively for the current generation of consoles, i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside Windows PC. Besides the release date, Capcom unveiled info regarding pre-orders, editions, and more.

Here's a comprehensive pre-order guide for Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 on all platforms

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released on March 22, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam). Although the game is quite far from its official release, it's already available for pre-order on all three platforms, alongside a host of exclusive pre-order bonuses.

Here's how you can place your pre-order for Dragon's Dogma 2:

For PlayStation 5

Go to the PlayStation Store via your PS5's dashboard and search for the game (You can also use the PS App for mobile devices (iOS and Android) to place your pre-orders).

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout (immediate payment is required to finalize a pre-order).

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your PlayStation library, ready for you to pre-load when it goes live (usually 48 hours before official release).

For Xbox Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store on your Xbox Series X|S and search for the game.

After landing on the game's Xbox Store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library, ready to pre-load, which usually goes live a week prior to the official release.

For Windows PC (Steam)

Launch Steam and search for the game on the PC client's store page.

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam library and ready for pre-load (24 hours prior to official release).

Dragon's Dogma 2 editions and prices

Similarly to the recent Capcom titles, the upcoming sequel to Dragon's Dogma is being offered in two different editions: a $70 Standard Edition featuring the base game and the pre-order bonuses, as well as a $80 Deluxe Edition featuring the "A Boon for Adventurers" pack, exclusive cosmetics, and more.

Here's a breakdown of all the editions:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Gold Edition ($110)

Base game

Pre-order bonuses (including the Deluxe Edition exclusive cosmetic)

A Boon for Adventurers pack

The "A Boon for Adventurers" pack includes the following items:

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping gear

Dragon's Dogma music & sound collection - Custom sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy lure item

Heartfelt Pendant - A thoughtful gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change pawn inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to spend beyond the Rift

The pre-order bonuses include the Superior Weapons Quartet and the Ring of Assurance. According to Capcom, these pre-order exclusive items will be made available for purchase at a later date post-release.