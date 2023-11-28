Dragon's Dogma 2 official release date announced

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2 and it looks like they may not have to wait much longer. The upcoming Capcom open-world RPG is confirmed to be released next year for PC and consoles. This information was announced via the official Steam store page for the game. A new rendition of fantasy and magic awaits both newcomers and returning players.

Here's everything players need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2 and its upcoming launch.

When does Dragon's Dogma 2 release, and for which platforms?

The hotly anticipated sandbox RPG is set to launch on March 22, 2024, as reflected via its Steam page. In addition to PC, it is slated for launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles as well. As it is a next-gen experience built atop the latest iteration of the Japanese studio's custom RE Engine, players can expect a wholly new yet familiar adventure.

They will find out more soon thanks to the upcoming livestream from Capcom which is set to air soon. Many new gameplay details and massive monster fights will be unveiled, so intrigued gamers should tune in at 1 PM PST/4 PM ET on November 28, 2023. It is a short livestream that is expected to last for about 15 minutes and should also see the release date for the game reiterated there.

What editions will Dragon's Dogma 2 arrive in?

There are two editions of Dragon's Dogma 2: Standard and Deluxe. The Standard version only includes the base game. Deluxe, however, includes the the in-game "A Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack." It consists of the following in-game items and goodies:

Explorer's Camping Kit: Camping Gear

Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

Regardless of which edition players opt for, pre-purchasing the game grants the "Superior Weapons Quartet" weapon pre-order bonus for Standard Edition. Meanwhile, Deluxe also gets the same in addition to the "Ring of Assurance" item.