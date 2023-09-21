Dragon's Dogma 2 gets brand new gameplay trailer featuring 20ft monsters at TGS 2023

After a surprise reveal last year, fans have been eagerly looking forward to Dragon's Dogma 2. Now, fans get a brand new look at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 showcase. Director Hideaki Itsuno from Capcom took to the stage to elaborate upon gameplay, Vocations, and massive monsters that will be featured in the title, including humungous dragons and other behemoths.

There is much to unpack here, so let's dive into the latest trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 and see what awaits players in this grand new adventure.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a next-gen realization of the 2012 original

Overall, the latest edition of Dragon's Dogma feels like an evolution of its PS3/Xbox 360 era predecessor. It is a single-player high fantasy RPG adventure title set in a perilous world. Players once again take on the role of the Arisen, who set out on a grand new journey with their companion Pawns. The world is split into two nations: Vermund, belonging to humans, and Battahl, where beings called beastren reside.

Each nation has distinct biomes, challenges, locales, monsters, cultures, and more. The combat and core gameplay loop will be familiar to returning fans of the series. As a third-person action RPG, players will have to pick one of the Vocations (or classes) to build their character. The options are Fighter, Mage, Thief, and Archer.

Each Vocation specializes in different playstyles. The Fighter utilizes a one-handed sword and shield and is ideal for melee combat. The Mage uses incantations to deal powerful magic attacks, support spells, and healing. However, stronger spells need longer casting times.

The Thief class is agile and can deal swift strikes while dodging nimbly. Archers can mow down foes at range, making this an excellent support-type Vocation. Whatever class players pick, the combat will no doubt be stellar as Hideaki Itsuno of Devil May Cry 5 fame is onboard.

Pawns, on the other hand, are AI-controlled companions who will aid the player through their struggles. Like the previous game, they are also distinct and can have different Vocations. Having a diverse party of characters is key to surviving the perils of Dragon's Dogma 2. The AI is expected to be smart and reactive. In other words, they can and will adapt to situations to go toe-to-toe with the player.

There are many iconic fantasy creatures, from harpies and griffins to larger beasts, which can be up to a dozen feet long. Players can even mount larger creatures to deal damage to them, which is an important strategy to win fights.

The day/night cycle also returns and will play a role in determining new missions and monster encounters. Nighttime can be especially dangerous, with creatures such as swathes of undead skeletons roaming around the natural outdoors that will be cloaked in pitch-black darkness. This can be alleviated by using items like lamps or illumination spells.

On that note, the environment will be interactive. Players may alter the environment and even use monsters for their own goals in various scenarios. This includes toppling a troll over a chasm to be able to use its body as a makeshift bridge.

Experimentation is also at the heart of Dragon's Dogma 2, meaning players can freely respec their Vocations as well. This allows players to find their footing with the gameplay, which is good since players will eventually unlock Advanced Vocations. This includes the Mystic Spearhand and the Magick Archer. While the former dabbles in melee and ranged magic, the latter specializes in healing spells and magic arrows that deal devastating damage.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development for current-gen systems, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.