Devil May Cry 5 vs. Final Fantasy 16: Which is a better action game?

Final Fantasy 16 and Devil May Cry 5 share many similarities; intriguing plotlines, characters, powers, combat mechanics, etc. Both titles demonstrate an excellent combat system, making them fantastic action-adventure video games. Devil May Cry 5 boasts three playable characters with unique attacks, abilities, arms, and more. Meanwhile, with two playable characters, Final Fantasy 16 sports Eikonic abilities, graphics, dodging and parrying, mechanics, and so on.

Since the combat mechanics of these action games are more satisfactory in their respective areas, comparing them becomes purely subjective. However, some distinct battle features and mechanics make them one of the best action installments. This article delves into the battle system to find a better action game.

Devil May Cry 5 vs. Final Fantasy 16: Comparative analysis of Combat Systems

Everything to know about the combat systems (Image via Capcom and Square Enix)

Based on real-time action, in Final Fantasy 16, you can perform melee and range magical attacks. Although you have three different Ekions as a set, you can only use them once. You can equip Eikon with unique abilities and jump power, use evading skills and counter-attacks, and simultaneously increase defense and damage temporarily.

Devil May Cry 5 boasts a variety of enemies, moves, progression and mastery, boss battles, and powerful character abilities. Because of the improved combat mechanics, you can engage in an intense fight with powerful foes. Here is the combat system comparison between Devil May Cry 5 and Final Fantasy 16.

1) Characters

Devil May Cry 5 characters and abilities (Image via Capcom and Square Enix)

There are three characters in Devil May Cry 5: Nero, Dante, and V, each with a unique playstyle and abilities. The first hero wields a Devil Breaker (cybernetic prosthetic arm), which grants him immense power and abilities. Nero’s primary weapon combination is the Red Queen, a sword, and a double-barrel revolver called the Blue Rose.

Simultaneously, Dante can select various weapons, such as swords and gauntlets. He has four fighting styles: Swordmaster, Gunslinger, Trickster, and Royal Guard. Lastly, V demonstrates his three familiars: Griffon, Shadow, and Nightmare. He can use these familiars to command an attack and use Cane to finish off enemies.

Final Fantasy 16 comprises two playable characters, Clive Rosenfield and Joshua Rosfield. However, the primary focus is on Clive Rosenfield. He demonstrates extraordinary abilities that he gains progressively by defeating the Bosses. Further, AI-controlled party members accompany him while traveling through the Field zones, assisting him in battles.

2) Skills and Abilities

Both titles feature distinct abilities and powers (Image via Capcom and Square Enix)

Each playable character has different abilities and access to additional capabilities in Devil May Cry 5. From running faster to the onslaught on multiple enemies, Nero can use various moves to take down opponents. Dante can run quicker and strike enemies from multiple directions while dealing single-target damage when afloat. Surfing in the shadow’s shadow, when V uses his Breakthrough, he deals significant damage to the enemies.

In Final Fantasy 16, Clive gains different abilities as he progresses through the storyline. You have to defeat Eikons, the Bosses, to harness the power to have an advantage when reencountering them. You can select various skill sets, but you can only use them once at a time.

3) Weapons

Clive and Dante with showing their sword fight (Image via Capcom and Square Enix)

Each action game has its own weapons choices and types. In Devil May Cry 5, the inventory features many magical weapons; swords, spears, and fewer firearms. Weapons like Barlog assist Dante in landing powerful hits in hand-to-hand combat. One unique weapon is a motorbike that plumps opponents into dust and destroys monsters with sheer power. Further, Nero’s anti-demon sword bursts into flames, and upon hitting enemies, they burn.

In Final Fantasy 16, you can choose armaments from various weapon locations to collect armory, armor, attacks, and abilities. Clive’s Eikons grant him powers, and he can use Ultima Weapon, Gotterdammerung, and more magical swords. There are five primary weapon types: Tier 1 to Tier 5, where the higher Tier the weapon is, the more powerful it gets.

4) Mechanics

Combat Mechanics of Devil May Cry 5 vs Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Capcom and Square Enix)

Devil May Cry 5 is a fast-paced combat and stylish action title where you can perform impressive combos and dispatch enemies. Combining basic attacks such as swords, gauntlets, and guns in a fight can deal significant damage and collect stylish points. Nero’s Devil Breaker throws rocket punches, energy beam attacks, and the ability to push and pull opponents. This title has different in-game battle mechanics, from Exceed Systems to Royal Guard, such as Gunslinger, Swordmaster, and Trickster Styles.

With an action-oriented battle system, Final Fantasy 16 is fast-paced, real-time combat focusing on teamwork and strategy. On the contrary, this action role-playing game allows you to move freely around the battlefield, dodge, block, and attack in real time. The new Attack and Stagger feature make this action game more immersive.

5) Graphics

Both action game has visual-striking graphics (Image via Capcom and Square Enix)

The developers of Devil May Cry 5 have highlighted the game's performance options and graphics. This action game offers higher graphical fidelity and visual clarity, making combat more immersive and eye-catching. With intricate designs and lifelike animations, the entry features natural facial expressions, fluid movements, and detailed clothing and accessories. From visually rich environments to top-notch visual effects, Devil May Cry 5 illustrates many visually impressive combat effects.

Final Fantasy 16 illustrates higher graphics, realism, style, signature fantasy elements, and more. Its action scenes look stunning because of improved character designs, and it looks visually appealing while combating. Further, this title has better texture quality, higher resolution output, and better cinematic presentation.

In conclusion, Devil May Cry 5 and Final Fantasy 16 are exceptional action games with unique strengths and combat systems. Devil May Cry 5 offers various characters, intense battles, and stunning graphics, while Final Fantasy 16 delivers a spellbinding story, strategic gameplay, impressive visuals, and action. Choosing the better game comes down to personal preference, as both action games excel in different areas of the action genre.

