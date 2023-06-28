All Eikon Summons in Final Fantasy 16 and how to get them

As you explore Final Fantasy 16, you'll find many Eikon Summons to unlock. These are all unlocked at specific times in the story; you will have them all by the time the game ends. Thankfully, none of them are secret or missable. Some have suggested Leviathan, the missing summon, is somewhere in the game, but as of right now, that is false. However, you can unlock everything from Phoenix to Odin somewhere in the main story.

We've got you covered if you want to know more about the summons themselves and where they unlock. All of the Eikon summons in Final Fantasy 16 are powerful in their own right, but some are more useful than others, depending on the situation.

Note: This article contains spoilers and footage of late-game moments of Final Fantasy 16.

All Eikon unlock locations in Final Fantasy 16

The following are all of the Eikon summons that a player may come across while playing this title:

Phoenix Ifrit Garuda Ramuh Titan Bahamut Odin

1) Phoenix

Location: Unlocked at the beginning of Sunrise, Sunset

You'll automatically unlock the Eikon Phoenixes' abilities during the Sunrise, Sunset Main Story Quest of Final Fantasy 16. It boasts several useful powers, such as Phoenix Shift to close the gap between you and enemies and the mighty Rising Flames attack. It can even restore some of your HP once you unlock Flames of Rebirth.

While you unlock the powers there, you cannot start using them until you begin the next mission, Lost in a Fog. This is only the first set of fire powers - you gain the second set in a few chapters.

2) Ifrit

Location: Complete Buried Memories

At the end of the Buried Memories side quest in Final Fantasy 16, Clive Rosfield will gain the clarity he's been missing - he's been the Eikon Ifrit the whole time. Once he grips that he somehow murdered Joshua, he unlocks the powers. However, he cannot use them until the next MSQ, The Meaning of Life.

Through Ifrit, you unlock some truly unique powers. In particular, Limit Break enhances your powers in combat for a short time and regenerates you. Will o' the Wykes lets you absorb damage, and Ignition is one of the best skills in the game to round up enemies.

3) Garuda

Location: Complete Headwind/defeat Benedikta Harman

Garuda is the first "enemy" Eikon you collect in Final Fantasy 16. It's unlocked relatively early in the game as well. Once you complete the Headwind main story quest, you will best Benedikta Harman and gain her powers. However, you cannot use them until Wings of Change, the next quest.

She grants a wide assortment of powers to players. Some of them are the most useful in the game, such as Deadly Embrace. It sends out a wind claw to drag an enemy to Clive. Wicked Wheel is an attack that sends Clive skyward, and he can easily combo it into Gouge while in the air.

4) Ramuh

Location: Complete The Crystals' Curse

One of the most sorrow-filled moments of Final Fantasy 16, you unlock the powers of Ramuh once Cid Telamon perishes. He dies saving Clive from Ultima. You won't be able to use his powers until the next quest begins, Cid the Outlaw.

Ramuh has a few useful abilities, like the AOE strike Pile Drive. This Eikon's abilities are focused around balls of lightning and are tricky. It would be best to have enemies hit the Lightning Rod to damage them with it, for example, but it chains lightning damage to nearby enemies, making it worthwhile.

5) Titan

Location: Complete Capital Punishment

After you rescue Jill Warrick from the clutches of Hugo Kupka, you'll have to battle with the Dominant of Titan. The fight has a few phases; when you cut off the man's hands, he'll be whisked away from the battle. However, you do steal his powers at that moment. You'll have access to these powers in Bolts from the Blue.

Titan in Final Fantasy 16 is a very tanky Eikon. He can dodge incoming attacks, as well as block them. One of its attacks, Raging Fists, can parry and looks like punches from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Upheaval is also one of the best powers in the game when it comes to knocking up a group of foes.

6) Bahamut

Location: During Fire in the Sky

Easily one of the best Eikons in the game, the power of Bahamut in Final Fantasy 16 is unlocked by defeating Prince Dion. Bahamut goes berserk during Fire in the Sky, and it's up to Clive to settle the prince's devastating summon. You'll get the powers in this chapter and be free to use them afterward.

Wings of Light can charge Megaflare, which bombards the combat field with light damage. You also have Gigaflare, which is a fantastic amount of damage, especially if you group up enemies for it. I'm also a big fan of Impulse, which repeatedly damages its targets while you fight them.

7) Shiva

Location: During Through the Maelstrom

Shiva's powers are willingly given to Clive during Through the Maelstrom. The two characters, Jill and Clive, share a moment, and through that, the power is transferred to Clive so he can overcome the threats that await.

Naturally, Clive has access to one of the most familiar summon attacks in the franchise, Diamond Dust. He can use Ice Age to knock back enemies and Mesmerize to draw them in. Shiva's all about positioning and controlling the flow of battle.

8) Odin

Location: Complete The Last King

Odin, Eikon of Darkness, is held by Barnabas Tharmr in Final Fantasy 16. If you want the mightiest summon in the game, you must defeat him in combat during The Last King. You go through a gauntlet of battles and several battle phases against Barnabas/Odin himself to get it, but it's worth it.

The ability to change your blade into Odin's via Arm of Darkness cannot be underestimated. Several abilities of Odin's will charge up the Zantetsuken Meter, his Eikonic feat. Dancing Steel, Heaven's Cloud, and Gungnir all fill it. Thanks to the Rift Slip ability, he can instantly recover from attacks.

Final Fantasy 16's Eikons are powerful for one reason or another. Sadly, there doesn't appear to be any hidden summons in the game, but more could come later if Square Enix chooses.

Poll : 0 votes