Who is the Dominant of Titan in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 offers impressive combat mechanics that encourage players to explore various combos, enabling them to overcome difficult challenges. The inclusion of Eikonic abilities enhances the game further and makes fighting feel more fun. These special abilities grant you the ability to unleash devastating attacks on enemies. By utilizing them effectively, you can execute a sequence of combos that inflict substantial damage and stagger your opponents.

These Eikonic abilities can be acquired by progressing through the game and encountering certain characters who possess them. Entities that wield such powers are known as Dominants.

In Final Fantasy 16, there is a limited number of such characters. This article provides details about the Dominant associated with Titan Eikon and its abilities.

Dominant of Titan and his abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Hugo Kupka, hailing from the Dhalmekian Republic, takes on the role of the antagonist in Final Fantasy 16. Within this game, he assumes the identity of the Dominant Titan, possessing extraordinary control over Earth, an element. Among all FF16's Eikons, this one stands as the largest in terms of sheer size.

Obtaining the Titan ability grants the player access to formidable offensive and defensive maneuvers. To get it, you must defeat the Titan Eikonic boss encountered during the Capital Punishment main quest.

Upon emerging victorious against him, you will acquire a set of five formidable abilities known as the Titan Eikonic abilities. These include:

Raging Fists

Raging Fist ability (Image via Square Enix)

In Final Fantasy 16, Raging Fists lets you release a destructive onslaught of rapid punches at your adversaries. This ability's standout feature is it grants you the ability to execute a potent barrage of hits, which inflict greater damage on enemies, by perfectly timing a Parry just before the opponent strikes.

Windup

Windup ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Precision Windup move utilizes a potent punch. By holding down the Execute button, you can enhance its force. Releasing this button when the marker reaches the red zone maximizes its impact.

Earthen Fury

Earthen Fury ability (Image via Square Enix)

Earthen Fury grants you the power to thrust both hands into the earth. This unleashes a force that propels the ground upward, effectively launching nearby adversaries into the air. This skill proves highly advantageous in situations where you find yourself encircled by a multitude of foes.

Titanic Block

Titanic Block ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Titanic Block is a powerful defensive move that enables you to summon a massive shield resembling a hand-shaped Titanic Stone. By employing this technique, you can effectively protect yourself against incoming attacks.

This maneuver proves particularly advantageous when confronting formidable adversaries in combat. Furthermore, it grants you the option to deflect enemy assaults by timely pressing the Circle button for a Parry.

Upheaval

Upheaval ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Upheaval ability enables you to strike the ground with great force using a massive fist, inflicting significant damage to nearby enemies in a wide blast radius. By holding down the Execute button, you can enhance this attack's power. Releasing the button within the red zone triggers two additional ground smashes, increasing the damage inflicted even further in Final Fantasy 16.

