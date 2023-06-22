Final Fantasy 16 guide: To Kill a Dominant walkthrough

Chapter 2 of Final Fantasy 16 is To Kill a Dominant, which begins almost immediately after the defeat of the Phoenix in the game's opening cutscenes. Another tutorial chapter for Square Enix’s latest action RPG, this particular one focuses simply on moving. There is no combat of note, but you will follow a group of soldiers with one particular goal: killing a Dominant.

In To Kill a Dominant, Clive is known as Wyvern, a story topic that will be explained later in the game. This is also where Branded, characters with the capacity to cast magic, are first shown.

That said, here's everything you need to know about the second chapter of Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete To Kill a Dominant in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

To Kill a Dominant in Final Fantasy 16 occurs after A Flame Summoned. The previous chapter focused on controlling the Phoenix Eikon before it falls to the power of Ifrit.

In this chapter, emphasis is laid on the game's basic controls concerning movement. You control the protagonist instead of an Eikon.

Follow orders and learn to be Clive Roswell in Final Fantasy 16

Clive, now known as Wyvern, douses the fire, gets up, and has orders to follow along. As the chapter name implies, this mysterious group of soldiers aims to kill a Dominant.

The group's leader yells at Wyvern to focus since he is the key to success for this mission in Final Fantasy 16. You will be given the controls to walk around the rocky area.

The game will allow you basic controls like movement, camera control, and main menu opening. After a while, the player will see two factions battling in the canyon below.

Clive, now known as Wyvern, watches a battle unfold (Image via Square Enix)

To Kill a Dominant goes on after the battle, but the game doesn’t reveal who these factions are, other than one of them being “The Ironblood.” Before you resume control, players will see the Dominant of Odin, King of Waloed Barnabas Tharmr.

During this cutscene for To Kill a Dominant, two other Dominants are teased - Kupka and Benedikta - Titan and Garuda, respectively. The two allied factions discuss receiving aid in battle, but Benedikta does not seem interested. She has a brief romantic moment with Kupka before the focus returns to the battlefield.

Wrap this chapter up by avoiding Titan's destructive powers (Image via Square Enix)

From here, continue running, jumping, and climbing through the rocky area. Keep moving ahead until another cutscene triggers. Players will see Shiva and Titan face off on the battlefield.

Finally, as Titan demolishes the world around you, escape by following the path ahead. Wyvern blacks out, leading directly to the next chapter, Pride.

Final Fantasy 16 is now available on PlayStation 5, and you can read our review of the latest hit from Square Enix here.

