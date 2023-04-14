All known Eikons and Dominants in Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI is arriving soon, and is expected to bring some truly titanic Eikons. As expected, these summons will be commanded by their Dominants, with each kingdom in Valisthea having access to one. Of course, there will be people that covet all of them, and with that in mind, the commanders of the summons could change through the course of the upcoming Square Enix RPG.

Each of these Dominants is just as important as the powerful Eikons that they command in Final Fantasy XVI. Although players will only control Clive, there’s no telling how powerful he will become throughout the course of the game. Fans can look forward to a variety of epic, giant monster battles, but, at the start of FFXVI, who controls which summon?

All Eikons and their Dominants in Final Fantasy XVI

The firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria, Clive Rosfield, is the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XVI. He’s also the Dominant of the Eikon Ifrit, a powerful, fiery beast that's shrouded in mystery. Clive didn’t inherit the other fire summon known as Phoenix as it went to his brother, Joshua Rosfield.

Joshua serves as the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix at the start of the game, but it's already known that a tragedy will occur for this young boy. It will ultimately fuel the rage and anger of his brother Clive throughout the storyline of Final Fantasy XVI. Rosaria, as a nation, at the outset of the game, has access to several Eikons.

Jill Warrick, born in the Northern Territories, was taken as a political hostage at a young age. A trusted friend and confidant of the Rosfield brothers, Jill has command of the icy Shiva Eikon. She's the Dominant of this fan-favorite summon, who appears to be as powerful as she was in previous entries from the Final Fantasy franchise.

The nation of Waloed boasts a few Dominants and Eikons as well. Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon has command over the mighty Ramuh summon. As in previous games, Ramuh is going to be a powerful summon that's based on devastating lightning magic.

Furthermore, Cid’s a man of science as he was a former member of the Royal Waloeder Army. Interestingly enough, he’s an outlaw who's trying to secure a place for exploited Dominants. His role in Final Fantasy XVI is bound to be interesting.

Benedikta Harman remains affiliated with the Kingdom of Waloed and commands the Eikon of Garuda. The powerful, chaotic summon of the wind promises to swirl up all of her foes into the unrelenting gales that she commands. You can check out Sportskeeda's interview with Benedikta’s voice actress here.

The Dhalmekian Republic is home to the Dominant of the Eikon of Earth, Titan. Hugo Kupka is its master in Final Fantasy XVI. He started his military career as a nameless soldier in the kingdom's forces, but once he awakened as Titan’s Dominant, he became an important figure in the nation’s political scene.

Dion Lesage represents the Holy Empire of Sanbreque and commands one of the most terrifying and notable Eikons in the franchise’s history, Bahamut. The iconic Warden of Light and King of Dragons has been included in some way or the other in the series ever since the very first video game.

Another of the most powerful Eikons, Dominant Barnabas Tharmr of Waloed controls the Warden of Darkness, Odin. Astride his mighty steed, the armored warrior can be summoned to devastate anyone on the battlefield that Barnabas desires. A man who was once but a wanderer, he used the power of Odin to establish the Waloed Kingdom by bringing all the local beastmen to heel under his power.

Final Fantasy XVI could potentially feature other characters that hold similar powers, but as of writing this article, these are the only ones that are known to be present in the game. FFXVI will be launched for the PlayStation 5 console on June 22, 2023.

