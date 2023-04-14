Final Fantasy XVI gets an extended gameplay showcase during PlayStation State of Play: Eikon abilities, Hideaway, and more

The April 13 PlayStation State of Play gave fans a new and in-depth look at Square Enix's upcoming action-role-playing game, Final Fantasy XVI. Releasing as a timed PlayStation exclusive, this title is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023. The extended gameplay footage shown at State of Play features tons of details regarding this game's world, its missions, companions that players will be able to team up with, and epic battles against the boss enemies (Eikons).

Presented by none other than Naoki Yoshida or, as most gamers know him, Yoshi-P, the dedicated Fantasy XVI event answered a lot of questions fans had about this game. This includes queries related to real-time combat, accessibility options, the title's overarching narrative, and much more.

PlayStation State of Play for Final Fantasy XVI gives fans an in-depth look at the game's gameplay and characters

The showcase for Square Enix's upcoming action-role-playing game started with a fresh new trailer that gave fans a glimpse at some of the Eikons. These are mythical creatures that inhabit the world of Valesthia and bestow their powers on select few individuals, making them the Dominants. A key feature of Final Fantasy XVI, apart from its narrative, would be the epic Eikon vs. Eikon battles, which players got a glimpse of during the recent showcase.

Subsequently, the gameplay showcase started by giving fans a taste of Clive, its primary protagonist's combat prowess. In the upcoming title, gamers will have an extensive skill tree at their disposal, with several branches corresponding to different Eikon powers. Final Fantasy XVI is the first action-focused title in Square Enix's series that ditches the iconic turn-based fighting system in favor of real-time combat.

The State of Play showcase also gave fans a first look at the game's primary hub called "Cid's Hideaway." At this place, players will be able to replenish their consumables; buy and upgrade their gear; meet new allies; and undertake a plethora of optional quests — including the hunts, which are a staple of Final Fantasy games.

Final Fantasy XVI's new trailer also offers players a glimpse at the enemy variety and the dangers that Clive and his companions will be facing throughout Valesthia. It's also worth noting that this game features a plethora of accessibility options, including a dedicated "Story Mode," which aims to reduce the stress of combat, especially for players that might not be experienced with real-time action titles.

Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled to be released on June 22, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Although the game is expected to be released on PC, an official release date for this port is yet to be announced by Square Enix.

