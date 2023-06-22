Final Fantasy 16 guide: A Flame Summoned walkthrough

Final Fantasy 16 begins with A Flame Summoned. Although it primarily comprises cutscenes, players must still interact with it throughout this first chapter. It begins with a narration about the world and how the light of the Mothercrystals led people out of the darkness. However, there is always trouble and temptation for the power of the crystals.

A Flame Summoned is the first story of the game and will be immediately followed by another tutorial chapter, To Kill a Dominant. Here’s what you need to know about the beginning of Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete A Flame Summoned in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

The first chapter of Final Fantasy 16, A Flame Summoned, is incredibly simple to complete. You won't need to do much, as it eases you into one of the many new game mechanics - Eikon battles.

Battle with the mysterious fiery foe as the Phoenix

Players control the Eikon Phoenix after a brief opening cinematic in Final Fantasy 16. You play Joshua Roswell, not Clive Roswell. The two fiery entities go tumbling down a huge hole, and all you need to do is shoot fireballs at the other Eikon (Triangle) and avoid incoming shots (R1).

Neither character has a health bar or a name here, so you cannot lose this battle. Try to land shots and avoid hits. You will travel through spectacular-looking areas of the world as the two foes battle each other throughout this cinematic battle.

Phoenix battles a familiar Eikon in the opening chapter of this game (Image via Square Enix)

Unfortunately, no matter what, it doesn’t appear Phoenix can win this fight. At the end of the cinematic, you encounter a familiar-looking Eikon from previous Final Fantasy games. Ifrit smashes its fist into Phoenix before the cinematic concludes.

That is the end of A Flame Summoned in Final Fantasy 16. There are no rewards or quest completion notifications. The chapter ends when you see the fire flickering in Clive Roswell’s eyes.

After Phoenix is defeated, a brief cutscene will appear to wrap up the chapter (Image via Square Enix)

This chapter introduces players to fight as one of the Eikons. In addition, it provides players with a hint of tragedy set to take place in the story. After all, it is well-known that Joshua Roswell is the Dominant of Phoenix and that Eikon is defeated at the end of the chapter.

Clive will have a brief cutscene at the end of this chapter to wrap up this portion of FF16. This will lead directly into To Kill a Dominant, the next main story chapter.

Final Fantasy XVI is now available worldwide. You can read our review here, where we hail this latest RPG from Square Enix as a masterpiece.

