All voice actors and cast list in Final Fantasy 16

With Final Fantasy 16 set to officially go live next month on June 22, 2023, franchise fans are quite excited to finally try out the latest entry. The ARPG is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and there is a fair bit of expectation surrounding some of the new story and combat features that the title will offer.

Apart from gameplay features, fans are also quite curious about some of the other aspects of the game, including the cast list. Today’s list will go over all of the confirmed voice actors in Final Fantasy 16 and who will be the ones bringing some of the major characters to life.

Final Fantasy 16 complete English cast list

1) Clive Rosfield: Ben Starr

Ben Starr will be voicing the protagonist Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16. He is previously known for his work in:

A Way Out

Quantum Break

Jamestown (British Drama)

2) Joshua Rosfield: Logan Hannan

Logan Hannan is another popular name who will be voicing Joshua in the upcoming title. He is well known for his work in:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Hugo)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Hugo)

3) Jill Warrick (child): Charlotte McBurney

The child version of Jill Warrick will be voiced by Charlotte McBurney. Like Logan Hannan, she is also known for her roles in:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Amicia)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Amicia)

4) Jill Warrick (Young Adult): Susannah Fielding

Susannah Fielding, who will be the voice behind Jill Warrick as a young adult, has had a very versatile career in multiple fields, including TV and film. In video games, she is primarily known for her role in:

Forza Horizon series (Amy Simpson)

5) Cidolfus Telamon: Ralph Ineson

Ralph has had an illustrious career in acting and has played roles in the Harry Potter movies and Game of Thrones. However, he is also known for his incredible narratorial voice in both TV and video games.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (Narrator)

6) Benedikta Harman: Nina Yndis

Nina Yndis is quite popular for her roles in TV shows such as Peaky Blinders and The Box. In video games, she is popularly known for her roles in:

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

7) Hugo Kupka: Alex Lanipekun

Alex Lanipekun started his career in theater and then moved on to be a part of shows like Homeland. He will be playing the role of Alex Lanipekun in Final Fantasy 16. His previous video game work includes:

Horizon Zero Dawn (Nil)

Horizon Forbidden West (Nil)

8) Dion Lesage: Stewart Clarke

Stewart has lent his voice to many video games and is also another popular name on the list. He previously played roles in:

Horizon Forbidden West (Ethan Reed)

CrossfireX

Valkyrie Elysium

Troy: A Total War Saga

9) Barnabas Tharmr: David Menkin

David Menkin worked in various TV shows previously, including Thomas & Friends, Bob the Builder, and more. In video games, he has worked on:

Battlefield 3

Valorant

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Final Fantasy 16 complete Japanese cast list

1) Clive Rosfield (Adult): Yuya Uchida

Yuya Uchida has had a very illustrious career in Voice Acting and is most famously known for his role as Prospero from One Piece. he has even played roles in anime like Chainsaw Man, The Seven Deadly Sins, as well as playing the role of Vesemir in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. When it comes to video games he is known to play:

God of War: Ragnarok (Freyr)

Nioh 2 (Takenaka Hanbei)

2) Clive Rosfield (Young): Yuma Uchida

Yuma is popularly known for his role as Reo Mikage in Bluelock. In video games, he has played a part in:

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Neyan Khezal)

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Dear Days (Tohya Ebata)

3) Joshua Rosfield: Natsumi Fujiwara

Natsumi Fujiwara has played roles in anime like Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (Sedo) and Insomniacs After School (Kanami Anamizu). In video games she played:

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness (Raul)

Anonymous;Code (Asuma Soga)

4) Jill Warrick (child and adult): Megumi Han

Megumi Han has been in the voice acting industry for quite some time now and she will be playing Jill Warrick, both young and adult, in Final Fantasy 16. he was previously known for her voices in Trigun Stampede (Rollo) and The Dangers in my Heart (Maeko Sekine). In video games she is known for:

Guilty gear: Strive (Ramlethal Valentine)

Lost Judgement (Kotoko Itakura)

5) Cidolfus Telamon: Hiroshi Shirokuma

Hiroshi Shieokuma who is voicing Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16 iw widely known for his work as Erador Ballentine in Triangle Strategy and for his work as Killer 2 in Lupin the 3rd: Part VI.

His other works include:

Wu Long: Fallen Dynasty (Guan Yu)

Trek to Yomi (Sanjuro)

Resident Evil: Village (Karl Heisenberg)

6) Benedikta Harman: Akari Higuchi

Akari Higuchi is known for playing Ann in Ranking of Kings, and Asamoto in Megalo Box. In video games she played:

Resident Evil: Village (Mia Winters)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Mia Winters)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Ko-Rei)

7) Hugo Kupka: Yasuhiro Mamiya

Yasuhiro Mamiya plays Wulf in Vinland Saga and Magma in Dr. Stone. His extensive roles in video games include:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Zhang Liang)

Hi-Fi Rush (Macaron)

Octopath Traveler 2 (Juvah)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Groot)

8) Dion Lesage: Yuichi Nakamura

Yuichi Nakamura is known for bringing Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo to life along with Ryusei Shidou from Bluelock, and Hawks from My Hero Academia. In video games he played:

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Susumu Yamazaki)

Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Canophus Wolph)

Triangle Strategy (Roland Glenbrook)

9) Barnabas Tharmr: Gotaro Tsunashima

Gotaro Tsunashima is a relatively unknown name in the voice acting industry, he is mainly known for his dramatic roles in Keishicho Kyokohangakari Higuchi Akira Season 2 and Aibou Season 19. In Final Fantasy 16 he will be playing Barnabas Tharmr.

Final Fantasy 16 release date

Final Fantasy 16 is set to officially release on June 22, 2023, and it will be quite interesting to see how the new franchise entry turns out.

