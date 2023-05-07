Will Final Fantasy XVI be open world game?

Final Fantasy XVI is gearing up for an official release on June 22, 2023, with the latest franchise entry turning out to be one of the most anticipated releases this year. There is a lot that players are excited about with the upcoming title, and many are quite curious about what they can expect from the ARPG once it finally drops.

While there has been curiosity about the combat mechanics and how different it will be from Final Fantasy XV, community members have questioned the environment setting and the sort of map they can expect.

One of the more popular questions amongst players is if the new title will have an open world setting like the previous entry. Unfortunately, Final Fantasy XVI will not be an open world adventure. However, the game will offer a wide set of locations between which players can freely travel and explore at their own pace.

Final Fantasy XVI to have different explorable kingdoms across Valisthea

The developers have confirmed that once players complete the main mission within each region, they can return to them using The Hideaway. This is the main hub for characters in the game, and from here, you can either go to a previously completed region, explore it, and complete all the side quests there, or simply progress with the story.

Speaking about the world design and why they deviated away from the open world structure like in Final Fantasy XV, Square Enix producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed:

“If we had a development period of about 15 years, we may have had the opportunity of challenging ourselves with an open world”

In Final Fantasy XVI, players will be able to make their way to different kingdoms across the land of Valisthea. They can complete the main missions there and keep revisiting them if they wish to complete all side quests.

Additionally, players will be able to discover new Eikons as they explore the regions in Valisthea, the summons that Final Fantasy players will be familiar with.

