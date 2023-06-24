5 early-game combat tips & tricks in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 presents an exhilarating journey accompanied by impressive combat mechanics that contribute to overcoming adversaries with ease. The utilization of combos holds significant importance in the game, allowing players to triumph over powerful bosses by leveraging their combat expertise. Executing well-coordinated combos gives satisfying results, as these combinations possess the potential to inflict substantial damage upon enemies. Nevertheless, achieving flawless combos necessitates precise timing and the accurate input of button combinations.

Final Fantasy 16 also features impressive dodge mechanics demanding precise timing to effectively counter incoming attacks. Additionally, the game necessitates a thorough examination of enemy and boss movements, encouraging strategic analysis. This article offers valuable insights into the combat mechanics of Final Fantasy 16, providing helpful tips for improving your performance during battles.

Magic Burst and 4 other combat tips in Final Fantasy 16

1) Magic Burst attacks

Press Square and then Triangle (Image via Square Enix)

These primary elemental attacks follow a specific order, starting from basic ones and progressing to more powerful ones. To initiate the basic Magic Burst, you must press Square followed by Triangle instantly. This attack can also be used to unleash Ariel-based attacks. As you improve your proficiency with this elemental attack, you will gain access to even more potent Magic Burst attacks.

Combinations of Magic Burst attacks (Image via Square Enix)

In addition to the basic attack, there are other combinations of Magic Burst attacks available:

Attack + Magic Burst: Execute a sequence of pressing Square and Triangle (eight times).

Pheonix Shift + Magic Burst: Circle + Triangle.

Lunge to Magic Burst: Perform a combination by pressing Square + X and Triangle.

Incorporating L2 into your Attack + Magic Burst moves allows you to unleash a formidable combo sequence that inflicts damage using three distinct elements.

2) Eikonic abilities

Final Fantasy 16 features Eikonic Abilities that allow you to execute devastating special moves, inflicting significant damage upon your adversaries. Initially, only the Pehonix Eikon is accessible, but as you progress through the chapters, you will obtain additional Eikons. Moreover, players can enhance and perfect their skills and abilities by utilizing their Ability points to upgrade them periodically within the game.

As you advance through the chapters, you will encounter specific characters known as Dominants, who possess the extraordinary power of Eikons. By engaging in battles against these characters you will unlock various Eikon abilities.

Here are the Eikons that will become available to you in the game:

Ifrit

Garuda

Titan

Bahamut

Odin

Phoenix

Ramuh

Shiva

Those little dots are the Cooldown Indicators of the Eikonic Abilities. Two dots represent two moves of the Eikons (Image via Square Enix)

Each Eikonic ability comes with a unique set of moves, and you can choose any three of these Eikons to accompany you. However, you can only select two moves from each one at a time. Therefore, it is essential to select moves that align with your combat preferences.

Each action performed by these Eikons aids in conquering challenges posed by enemy groups and bosses. Upgrading these abilities periodically throughout the game will yield more satisfying results during combat, as these Eikonik maneuvers will inflict greater damage upon your adversaries.

3) Precision Dodge

Precision Dodge (Image via Square Enix)

In Final Fantasy 16, Precision Dodge is a move that allows you to evade both regular and powerful attacks from enemies and bosses if executed perfectly. To execute it successfully, press R1 immediately before getting hit, and you will dodge the enemy's attacks without taking any damage.

After performing a Precision Dodge, you can follow up with a Precision Counter by pressing Square or Triangle, enabling you to strike your opponent effectively. This combat technique, known as Precision Dodge, is a valuable tool that helps you overcome the difficulties posed by bosses and enemies in the game.

4) Will Gauge

Yellow bar located beneath the enemy's health bar in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Will Gauge in Final Fantasy 16 plays a crucial role in determining the Staggering stage of enemies. It appears as a thin Yellow bar beneath the enemy's health bar. The Yellow Stagger Gauge is divided into two main sections.

You can effectively bring your enemy down to the ground (Image via Square Enix)

By depleting 50% of the gauge and immediately utilizing Garuda's Deadly Embrace ability, you can effectively bring your enemy down to the ground. This results in them being partially staggered, opening up opportunities for you to launch attacks. Depleting this bar completely will cause the enemy to enter the staggering stage, granting you an opportunity to unleash powerful moves upon them. It's important to note that they recover from their staggered state after a brief period when their yellow bar is refilled.

Therefore, you must act swiftly by executing Eikonic combos and heavy attacks to exploit the situation. Additionally, during boss encounters in Final Fantasy 16, you will encounter cinematic moves that require timely button presses to evade enemy strikes. These aid you in inflicting more damage, potentially bringing enemies into a staggering state.

5) Use Torgal in Combat

In Final Fantasy 16, Torgal serves multiple roles beyond being a beloved pet, proving to be highly valuable in combat. By issuing commands, you can harness his assistance in defeating enemies and benefiting from his healing capabilities. During battle, you can access a range of commands by pressing the Left button on the D-Pad. These commands include:

Sic

Heal

Ravage

Utilizing Torgal's abilities effectively grants you a strategic advantage in combat. By employing Sic and Ravage, Torgal can execute powerful moves that are particularly effective against groups of enemies. These can also be seamlessly performed immediately after a successful Precision Dodge.

You can also command Torgal to initiate the healing process whenever your health bar is depleting. Instead of a single large heal, his healing ability gradually replenishes your Hit Points (HP) over time, focusing on the faded-out portion of your health.

