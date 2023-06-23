How to master Magic Burst in Final Fantasy 16

When playing Final Fantasy 16 on any one of the harder difficulty settings, you will be required to master some of the various combat mechanics that are present in the game. Final Fantasy mode can be a very unforgiving experience for those who are unprepared, which is why it’s quite important to make the most of some of the core gameplay features.

Apart from Parry and Dodge, you will also gain access to Magic Burst, which is another tool in Clive’s arsenal that will allow him to make some of the hardest encounters in the game significantly easier.

While the feature is something that players are introduced to right off the bat, many in the community aren’t being able to use the ability all that well.

Hence, today’s Final Fantasy 16 guide will go over how you can master and make the most of the Magic Burst in the game.

How to make the most of Magic Burst in Final Fantasy 16

Magic Burst is one of the incredibly cool-to-use combination moves that you will be able to tap into during Clive’s journey in Valisthea. It’s one of his movesets that is available from the get-go and not something that you will be required to unlock by using Ability points.

To be able to use Magic Burst in the game, you will be required to,

Tap the Triangle button on your PlayStation 5 controller right after attacking the enemy by tapping the Square button. This will make Clive launch an arcane projectile at the enemy, which will explode on impact.

While it might sound simple to use, the timing of the attack is important as it’s part of Clive’s combos. Hence, missing the window or pressing another button by accident will break the combo leaving you vulnerable to attacks.

Moreover, it’s also important to use Magic Burst when the enemy is stagger locked, and you know you will not be countered. This is because Magic Burst has a short animation, and if you are locked in it, then an enemy’s counterattack will land.

It will take a bit of practice to master this combat feature in the game, and once you have the enemy movesets down, you will be able to make the most of the Magic Burst in Final Fantasy 16.

Why should you master the Magic Burst in Final Fantasy 16?

It’s important to master the Magic Burst in the game, especially on the higher difficulties, because using it effectively will let you lower the Will Guage of strong enemies and bosses. This will make taking down certain challenging enemies incredibly easier, and you will have a much better time completing the narrative on a higher difficulty.

