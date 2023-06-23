How to farm Ability Points (AP) in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16, the latest entry in the iconic role-playing game franchise, might be thematically quite different from its predecessors, but it still features some of the series' core features, including the "Ability Points (AP)." The Ability Points you earn while leveling up can be used to either unlock new skills or upgrade and master existing ones.

However, unlike the previous titles, where you could easily farm Ability Points (AP) by completing side quests or hunts, Final Fantasy 16 is a tad bit reserved when rewarding players with AP, especially during the early game. Fortunately, there is a simple way to farm small amounts of AP in Final Fantasy 16 that only requires you to fight a few enemies.

Here's a comprehensive guide on easily farming Ability Points (AP) in Final Fantasy 16.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

Where can you farm Ability Points (AP) in Final Fantasy 16?

Ability Points are essentially the exclusive in-game currency that will allow you to unlock and also upgrade the Eikonic abilities you get while progressing through the main story. Every Eikon features its own set of skill tree with passive and active skills. However, your AP payout is quite minuscule, especially during the game's early sections.

Fortunately, there are many ways to earn Ability Points fast in Final Fantasy 16. The best method is to complete the optional quests you come across following the main quest Hide, Hideaway. Aside from the usual exploration and main story progression bits, doing the side quests is a great way to earn XP, Gil, and upgrade materials.

However, if you're looking to farm AP early in the game to unlock the powerful Eikonic abilities hidden behind 1000+ Ability Points, you would need to progress until the main story quest, The Dead of Night. Here's how you can easily farm AP:

After completing "The Dead of Night" main story quest, you will be granted the powers of Eikon-Garuda, which will help you farm some easy AP.

Once you complete the quest, you will unlock a fast travel point, with a few soldiers and a wyvern patrolling the area.

All you need to do is kill those enemies patrolling the area surrounding the fast travel point and then quickly travel to Cid's hideaway.

Again fast travel back to the location, kill the enemies and travel back to the hideaway to farm a good deal of AP in the process.

Thanks to the PlayStation 5's fast loading times and ultra-fast SSD, you won't have to wait too long staring at the loading screen. This process allows you to earn around 1000 AP in less than 20 minutes.

However, it should be mentioned that AP farming is not at all necessary, as you will get enough AP to unlock every single Eikonic ability as you progress through the main story.

