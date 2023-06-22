Create

All Final Fantasy 16 main missions (quests)

Shiva in Final Fantasy XVI (Image via Square Enix)
Final Fantasy 16 takes the player to the world of Valisthea. It is a medieval fantasy setting ruled by powerful magical creatures known as Eikon. Human Dominants host the latter. Each Eikon represents an element and maintains balance. This is disrupted when a second Eikon of Fire, Ifrit, emerges. Players follow the story of Clive Rosfield as he protects and guides his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire.

Let's look at all the main missions of the sixteenth mainline installment of Final Fantasy.

Final Fantasy 16 has 50 main missions or quests that explore the story of Clive Rosfield and his younger brother Joshua, the inherited of Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. The story is explored over three time periods across the world of Valisthea. Throughout his journey, Clive comes across other Eikons scattered across the continent.

The game also has several side quests, notorious marks, and more. The list of all main quests is as follows.

  1. A Flame Summoned
  2. To Kill a Dominant
  3. Pride
  4. Sunrise, Sunset
  5. Lost in a Fog
  6. Flight of the Fledgling
  7. A Chance Encounter
  8. Hide, Hideaway
  9. Fanning Embers
  10. Louder than Words
  11. The Dead of Night
  12. Headwind
  13. Wings of Change
  14. Awakening
  15. The Wages of Guilt
  16. The Hunter and the Hunted
  17. Homecoming
  18. Holding On
  19. Buried Memories
  20. The Meaning of Life
  21. Righting Wrongs
  22. The Crystal’s Curse*
  23. Cid the Outlaw
  24. Home, Sweet Home
  25. The Gathering Storm
  26. Bloodlines
  27. Black Light Burns
  28. Here Be Monsters
  29. Fire and Ice
  30. After the Storm
  31. Capital Punishment
  32. Bolts from the Blue
  33. Riddle of the Sands
  34. Into the Darkness
  35. Out of the Shadow
  36. Onwards
  37. Fire in the Sky
  38. Things Fall Apart
  39. Cloak and Dagger
  40. Evenfall
  41. A Song of Hope
  42. Full Steam
  43. Through the Maelstrom
  44. Across the Narrow
  45. Footfalls in Ash
  46. The Last King
  47. Brotherhood
  48. Streets of Madness
  49. Back to Their Origin
  50. Of Gods and Men

You can check out the first quest, A Flame Summoned walkthrough, to get started on your journey.

How many main quests are there in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 has a total of 50 main quests. The story takes place over three ages and across the land of Valisthea. Players follow Clive Rosfield, the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria. The game has a point of no return before the final chapter.

How long is Final Fantasy 16?

The main questline story of Final Fantasy 16 is roughly 35 to 40 hours long. A completionist run with every side content in the game will be more than 70 hours long.

Final Fantasy XVI or 16 is the latest mainline installment in Square Enix's popular action role-playing game series. The game is released on PS5 as a timed exclusive title.

