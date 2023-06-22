All Final Fantasy 16 main missions (quests)

Final Fantasy 16 takes the player to the world of Valisthea. It is a medieval fantasy setting ruled by powerful magical creatures known as Eikon. Human Dominants host the latter. Each Eikon represents an element and maintains balance. This is disrupted when a second Eikon of Fire, Ifrit, emerges. Players follow the story of Clive Rosfield as he protects and guides his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire.

Let's look at all the main missions of the sixteenth mainline installment of Final Fantasy.

All Final Fantasy 16 main missions

Final Fantasy 16 has 50 main missions or quests that explore the story of Clive Rosfield and his younger brother Joshua, the inherited of Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. The story is explored over three time periods across the world of Valisthea. Throughout his journey, Clive comes across other Eikons scattered across the continent.

The game also has several side quests, notorious marks, and more. The list of all main quests is as follows.

A Flame Summoned To Kill a Dominant Pride Sunrise, Sunset Lost in a Fog Flight of the Fledgling A Chance Encounter Hide, Hideaway Fanning Embers Louder than Words The Dead of Night Headwind Wings of Change Awakening The Wages of Guilt The Hunter and the Hunted Homecoming Holding On Buried Memories The Meaning of Life Righting Wrongs The Crystal’s Curse* Cid the Outlaw Home, Sweet Home The Gathering Storm Bloodlines Black Light Burns Here Be Monsters Fire and Ice After the Storm Capital Punishment Bolts from the Blue Riddle of the Sands Into the Darkness Out of the Shadow Onwards Fire in the Sky Things Fall Apart Cloak and Dagger Evenfall A Song of Hope Full Steam Through the Maelstrom Across the Narrow Footfalls in Ash The Last King Brotherhood Streets of Madness Back to Their Origin Of Gods and Men

You can check out the first quest, A Flame Summoned walkthrough, to get started on your journey.

How many main quests are there in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 has a total of 50 main quests. The story takes place over three ages and across the land of Valisthea. Players follow Clive Rosfield, the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria. The game has a point of no return before the final chapter.

How long is Final Fantasy 16?

The main questline story of Final Fantasy 16 is roughly 35 to 40 hours long. A completionist run with every side content in the game will be more than 70 hours long.

Final Fantasy XVI or 16 is the latest mainline installment in Square Enix's popular action role-playing game series. The game is released on PS5 as a timed exclusive title.

