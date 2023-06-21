Best Final Fantasy 16 graphics settings for PS5

Final Fantasy 16 drops tomorrow, June 22, on the PS5. The game brings improved graphics and a brand new story to the long-running action JRPG series. Like most other modern video games being released on the PlayStation 5 these days, the game comes with a bunch of settings that gamers can customize to make the most out of their FF 16 experience.

It includes your usual performance and quality-focused modes like most PlayStation titles. This will help you fine-tune the experience based on whether you prioritize visuals or framerate. However, there are some red flags to watch out for in the latest Square Enix title. This article will list the best Final Fantasy 16 graphics settings for the PlayStation 5.

What are the best graphics settings for Final Fantasy XVI on the PS5?

The latest Final Fantasy game features more graphics settings options than a regular console title, allowing you to fine-tune the experience as desired. FF 16 brings a ton of graphical improvements to the series. Designed to fully utilize the rendering prowess of the latest gaming device from Sony, the game looks fantastic on the PS5.

We won't be including every setting in the following list. Instead, our focus will primarily be on the graphics settings, which determine the smoothness and overall experience.

The best camera settings to apply in Final Fantasy 16 are as follows:

Camera settings

Camera sensitivity (Horizontal): 2

2 Camera sensitivity (Vertical): 2

2 Invert Horizontal: Off

Off Invert Vertical: Off

Off Invert Horizontal (World Map): Off

Off Invert Vertical (World Map): Off

Off Target Follow: Off

Note that if you are more comfortable with inverted movement settings, feel free not to follow the list above and turn the these sliders on.

The best display settings to apply in Final Fantasy 16 on a PS5 are as follows:

Display settings

Screen brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Game performance: Graphics

We strongly recommend you stick to the Graphics mode instead of Framerate in Final Fantasy 16. This is because the PS5 runs the latest action JRPG at a smooth 4K 30 fps in Graphics mode (upscaled from 1440p), thus ensuring the game looks good on both 2K and 4K monitors.

However, should you opt for Framerate mode, the PS5 will render the game at 1080p 60 FPS, which is then upscaled to 1440p. This means it won't look the best on high-resolution monitors. Many reports have also claimed frequent drops below 60 FPS in the title, which can certainly destroy the gaming experience on the console.

