Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB announced for 1080p gamers: Specs, performance, DLSS 3.0, and more

The Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB is finally here, and Team Green is changing up a ton of stuff starting this generation. The graphics card is way more power efficient and gets very close to leveling the RTX 3050 in terms of power draw. In addition, features like DLSS 3.0 frame generation and the improved underlying architecture make the new graphics card much faster than the RTX 3060 12 GB introduced in March 2021.

Nvidia has aggressively priced its new mainstream 60-class graphics cards. It's cheaper than the last-gen RTX 3060 12 GB. The Ampere GPU would set you back by $330 (or even more, according to current pricing trends). In contrast, the upcoming RTX 40 series counterpart is priced at $300, which makes it a solid competitor to the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

The RTX 4060 8 GB will hit the market sometime in July this year. For now, its elder sibling, the 4060 Ti 8 GB, will be available for purchase starting May 24, 2023.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB might become the top choice for budget gamers

The RTX 4060 is a calculated step. Nvidia just didn't bump the spec sheet to get higher framerate gains in video games. Instead, every aspect of the card has been rethought to fit gamers' needs and deliver solid price to performance.

Specs

The RTX 4060 8 GBis very aggressively priced (Image via Nvidia)

On paper, the new GPU might seem to be a small improvement over the last-gen. The RTX 3060 continues to be a fantastic video card in terms of pure rasterization performance. Gamers stuck to the GTX 1060 6GB for years despite its inferior capabilities, which prompted Nvidia to focus on other aspects this year.

The CUDA core count hasn't been bumped up significantly. While the older RTX 3060 packs 3,584 cores, the newer GPU comes with 3,840 of the same. Thus, there's a slight improvement from 13 TFLOPs to 15 TFLOPs of estimated rasterization performance.

What Nvidia has focused on is ray tracing and upscaling performance. On a budget, almost every gamer is willing to make some compromises to achieve better performance marks. Thus, the ray tracing performance metrics have been improved to 35 TFLOPs, and the Tensor core performance has improved twofold to over 240 TFLOPs.

RTX 4060 RTX 3060 RTX 2060 Shaders 15 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 7 TFLOPs RT cores 35 TFLOPs3rd gen 25 TFLOPs2nd gen 20 TFLOPs1st gen Tensor cores 242 TFLOPs4th gen 102 TFLOPs 3rd gen 52 TFLOPs2nd gen DLSS 3.0 2.1 2.1 NV Encoder 8th gen with AV1 7th gen 7th gen Frame buffer 8 GB 12 GB 6 GB Memory subsystem 24MB L2272 GB/s(453 GB/s effective) 3MB L2360 GB/s 3MB L2336 GB/s Average gaming power 110W 170W 138W Video playback power 11W 13W 14W Idle power 7W 8W 8W TGP 115W 170W 160W Starting price $299 $329 $349

Another massive improvement is in the memory subsystem. The new graphics card packs a massive 24 MB 272 GB/s L2 cache, up from the 3 MB 360 GB/s cache of the last generation card. It is slower, which helps Nvidia cut costs, and larger, which pushes the overall bandwidth to over 450 GB/s.

The company has spent a lot of time on the drawing boards with the upcoming RTX 4060 8 GB. The result is a cheaper card in a market troubled with inflation, which is nothing short of an amazing pro-consumer feat.

Performance gains

Nvidia is targeting high frame rate gaming at 1080p resolution with the RTX 4060 8GB. The company showcased massive performance improvements over its last-gen counterparts. The upcoming RTX 4060 8 GB is expected to be 1.7x faster than the RTX 3060 and about 2.3x faster than the RTX 2060 with DLSS frame generation turned on.

Nvidia didn't show the exact improvements in rasterization performance, much like the RTX 4090 and 4080 launches. The RTX 4090 impressed us with massive improvements in raw rendering capabilities over its last-gen counterparts. We are expecting a similar bump in overall rendering prowess, like the more powerful Ada Lovelace GPUs.

Overall, the RTX 4060 8 GB might be Ada Lovelace done right. We were blown away by the performance metrics of the RTX 4090 and the optimizations of the RTX 4070 previously. In our upcoming full review, we will dive into whether the 4060 8 GB can be as worthy as the GTX 1060 from seven years ago.

