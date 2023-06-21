Final Fantasy 16 Sekhret Notorious Mark guide - Location, how to defeat, and more

Sekhret is one of Final Fantasy 16's Notorious Marks. This entity is a huge, angry minotaur — a dangerous monster that players can go and track down, for money, renown, and other rewards. If you’re looking to figure out where to find this foe and how to defeat it, this article has got you covered. This enemy can hit incredibly hard and knock the player around, but with patience, it can be overcome.

The following sections address this monster's location, attacks, and the rewards you get for beating it in Square Enix’s latest RPG.

How to find Sekhret in Final Fantasy 16

You can find Sekhret in the northwest of Greensheaves in FF16 (Image via Square Enix)

I actually stumbled into this foe accidentally in Final Fantasy 16. This monster is generally found west of Rhiannon’s Ride, in the Greensheaves. That means the easiest place to get to the battle is by traveling north of Martha’s Ride.

Keep going in that direction until you get to the location you see in the image above. Just turn around the corner clockwise, and you’ll find the minotaur waiting to fight Clive Rosfield.

How to beat Sekhret in Final Fantasy 16

As this is a B-Rank Notorious Mark, it’s going to be a little harder. Minotaurs are one of my least favorite enemies in Final Fantasy 16, thanks to their heavy swings, charges, and overall damage. This one is no exception.

Sekhret immediately charges to knock you into the air, so get ready to dodge. It’s also fond of heavy upward and downward swings of the club, and they don’t feel great to get hit by. If you can parry them, great. Otherwise, get out of the way.

Sekhret will charge at you once, and then do it again a second time, so getting hit once may get you hit both times. Another attack you should watch out for is likely some you're familiar with by now. Big Swing is an attack a few larger foes can use.

He swings in a circle with his club around 8-10 times, and you either need to be far away or use your dodge to duck under every single swing. After you get 50% of his health down, he can start using Raging Bull.

This is a series of deadly strikes, so you need to start dodging, or simply dash out of reach. This goes on for several moments, and it’s possible to get defeated by a few of these hits. If you precision-dodge out of the way, this monster will chase you down.

Other than that, he just repeats the same hard-hitting offense, so just get ready for these, and you’ll swiftly overcome this beastly Minotaur foe.

Rewards for beating Sekhret in Final Fantasy 16

Here are the rewards you get for beating this monster:

800 XP

60 AP

8,200 Gil

20 Renown

Minotaur Mane x1

The rewards are pretty standard for a B-Rank Notorious Mark. The Minotaur Mane will be used in a recipe later in the game, but the other currencies are useful right away. Renown will net you more rewards the more milestones you reach, so it’s always a good idea to stack as much as possible.

Final Fantasy 16 is now available on PlayStation 5, and you can read our review — where we call it a "masterpiece," by clicking here.

