Final Fantasy XVI accessibility options explained - Timely Rings, difficulty modes, and more

Final Fantasy XVI is the iconic Final Fantasy series's highly anticipated upcoming mainline title. It features critical changes and deviations from the classic turn-based JRPG experience the franchise is known for. From its action-heavy combat that feels lifted right out of Devil May Cry to the plethora of accessibility toggles, plenty of new additions are a first for the Final Fantasy series.

Among the many new additions made to the game's presentation, gameplay, and progression is the emphasis on making the experience accessible to all players regardless of their skill level and experience with previous titles in the series. From the Timely Rings to the game's highly tailored diffculty options, Final Fantasy XVI has many accessibility options.

This article examines all the accessibility options available in Final Fantasy XVI, from its gameplay-altering "Timely Rings" to the fine-tuned difficulty modes.

What are the "Timely Rings" in Final Fantasy XVI?

The Timely Rings are gameplay modifiers players can find and unlock as they journey through Valesthia and its neighboring regions in Final Fantasy XVI. There are five Timely Rings that players can mix and match at any time to alter their gameplay experience. Here's a list of all the Timely Rings and their uses:

Ring of Timely Assistance: This ring allows players to automate Clive's furry companion, Torgal's movesets. Equipping the Ring of Timely Assistance makes Torgal attack the enemies automatically without players needing to issue commands to it manually.

Ring of Timely Evasion: This ring effectively automates Clive's dodges, making it suitable for players that want to enjoy the story and do not want too much in terms of combat challenge.

Ring of Timely Focus: This ring slows down time before an attack hits Clive, allowing players ample time to dodge or parry enemy attacks without worrying too much about their timing.

Ring of Timely Healing: This ring effectively automates Clive's healing, where players won't have to shuffle through their inventory to use healing potions manually. It's best for players who want to focus on the game's combat and do not want the added challenge of managing healing potions in the heat of battle.

Ring of Timely Strikes: The Ring of Timely Strikes automates Clive's combos, which is very useful for players who might not be experienced with real-time action games. This ring also comes with the perk of the Ring of Timely Assistance.

The Timely Rings are the gameplay modifiers usually hidden within most character games' options menu. However, to make these options much more accessible to players, the Timely Ring can be equipped and unequipped from the game's inventory screen anytime.

What are the difficulty modes in Final Fantasy XVI?

Final Fantasy XVI features three difficulty options, two available at the start of a fresh playthrough and one that unlocks after completing the playthrough once and is reserved for the "New Game+" run. The diffculty modes available in the game are:

Story Mode: This "easy" mode gives players access to all the Timely Rings right from the get-go. However, it should be mentioned that the enemy health pool and base damage output remain the same across all difficulties. This mode is best for players unfamiliar with action games.

Action Mode: This is the "default" difficulty mode, which lets players choose their own loadout and does not hold their hands with any combat accessibility options.

This is the "default" difficulty mode, which lets players choose their own loadout and does not hold their hands with any combat accessibility options. Final Fantasy Mode: This is the "hardest" difficulty the game has to offer, which adds some interesting new twists to enemy attacks while also disabling the Timely Rings. This difficulty is best for players who want the ultimate challenge during the New Game+ run.

The Final Fantasy Mode only unlocks after completing the game's story once on either of two difficulties. It's reserved for the New Game+ run, increasing its replayability factor. It should be mentioned that players can change the difficulty modes at any time during their playthrough.

Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled to release on June 22, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

