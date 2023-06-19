Final Fantasy XVI pre-order guide: Which edition should you get?

The release of Final Fantasy XVI is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting to finally get their hands on the highly awaited mainline entry in the series. Although Square Enix has released a fair number of Final Fantasy titles over the past few years, Final Fantasy XVI marks the first mainline entry since 2016's Final Fantasy XV, which explains the overwhelming excitement among fans of the series.

With its looming release date, Square Enix also released a demo of the game that includes the first few sections of the final release, giving fans a glimpse at the tone and structure of the upcoming title. As with all modern AAA releases, Final Fantasy XVI is offered in a few different editions, each with their own bonuses and perks.

While the option of having multiple editions is always good, it can also be overwhelming for some, and deciding which edition to get can become a daunting task.

From the Digital Standard Edition to the super expensive Collector's Edition, which edition of Final Fantasy XVI should you buy?

Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd on PlayStation 5. As the melody of fate guides him will Clive rise above his dangerous journey of revenge?Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd on PlayStation 5. #FF16 As the melody of fate guides him will Clive rise above his dangerous journey of revenge?Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd on PlayStation 5. #FF16 https://t.co/G9fFtgTaW8

Square Enix is offering Final Fantasy XVI in five different versions: two digital editions and three physical editions (including the Collector's Edition). Each of these editions comes with its own in-game bonuses as well as some physical goodies (only for the physical editions). Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions of Final Fantasy XVI:

Standard Edition (Physical) - $69.99

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Braveheart

Pre-order bonus: Cait Sith’s Charm

Pre-order bonus: Scholar’s Spectacles

Standard Edition (Digital) - $69.99

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Braveheart

Pre-order bonus: Cait Sith’s Charm

Pre-order bonus: Scholar’s Spectacles

Deluxe Edition (Physical) - $99.99

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Braveheart

Pre-order bonus: Cait Sith’s Charm

Pre-order bonus: Scholar’s Spectacles

Cloth World Map of Valisthea

Special Clive Rosfield Steelbook case

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Digital Deluxe Edition - $99.99

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Braveheart

Pre-order bonus: Cait Sith’s Charm

Pre-order bonus: Scholar’s Spectacles

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Collector's Edition - $349.99

Base game

Collector's Edition goods box

Premium Statue - Phoenix vs Ifrit

Metal Eikon pin collection

Special Clive Rosfield Steelbook case

Cloth world map of Valisthea

Bonus Weapon: Blood Sword

Pre-order bonus in-game item

Bonus Accessory: Scholar's Spectacles

The Realms of Valisthea Wall Banners (6” height printed cloth banners)

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Now as to which edition you should get, I would say go for the Standard Edition if you just want to play the game and don't really want the Artbook or Soundtrack. The extra $20 for the Deluxe Edition is basically for the Artbook and Soundtrack, which I'd wager only hardcore fans of the series would like to own.

PlayStation @PlayStation Lightning fast loading and haptic feedback bring Valisthea to life. Pre-order the Final Fantasy XVI PS5 bundle ahead of its June 22 launch (US link): play.st/444ty49 Lightning fast loading and haptic feedback bring Valisthea to life. Pre-order the Final Fantasy XVI PS5 bundle ahead of its June 22 launch (US link): play.st/444ty49 https://t.co/QEvJphOyOM

The Collector's Edition is a different deal, as it is quite expensive. Only players who want the physical statue of Phoenix and Ifrit should consider spending $350 for it.

Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled to release on June 22, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

