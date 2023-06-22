After a long wait, the highly anticipated JRPG Final Fantasy 16 is here. With its official release for PlayStation 5, Square Enix aims to be nominated for yet another Game of the Year award in 2023. Fans worldwide are highly excited to test out Clive's extensive list of combat mechanics and abilities to tackle the dark forces residing in the lands of Valisthea.

One such set of mechanics that the fans are highly curious to explore is the Eikonic Abilities, also known as Eikon Feats in Final Fantasy 16. This article explores everything related to these unique abilities in the game.

What are Eikonic abilities in Final Fantasy 16?

Eikonic Abilities are highly skillful and powerful abilities that Clive can use during combat in-game. Incidentally, these have a wide range of offensive and defensive uses in the JRPG.

With Eikonic abilities, you can close down your distance from the enemies by dashing toward them at high speeds or by pulling them toward you by force. Moreover, you can also block damaging attacks and instantly push for a counterattack.

Eikonic abilities are special moves that deal significantly more damage than Clive's general attacks and melee combos. These are the abilities of the Eikons that you can use indefinitely throughout your playthrough in Final Fantasy 16 without any necessary cooldown debuff.

You can use the Skill Tree to utilize the Eikonic abilities to their maximum potential, as you can unlock more interesting abilities through it and make them more powerful.

However, remember that each Eikon will provide only one feat with a multitude of abilities. Hence, you can choose which abilities to use before initiating any combat in the game.

How to use Eikonic Abilities in Final Fantasy 16?

Each Eikon has its own set of strengths and weaknesses. Throughout your playthrough, you will gain the ability to use them fluently. However, you will only be allowed to equip at most three Eikons simultaneously. Hence, before initiating any combat or boss fight, make sure to check these abilities in accordance with the fight's compatibility.

To use the Eikonic Abilities or Eikonic Feats, take note of the following steps:

Head to the Gears & Eikons tab in the menu by pressing L2 or R2 in the Options screen. Move your cursor to any slot under Eikons and press the X button The slots will be numbered from 1 to 3. Select the Eikon that you want to use in your previously chosen slot Press the Circle button to activate your currently equipped Eikon during any fight Optionally, you can also change the order of your Eikons in the slots by pressing the Square button. Additionally, you can also switch Eikons during combat with the L2 button.

This was everything you had to know about Eikonic abilities and using them in Final Fantasy 16.

Poll : 0 votes