How to use Torgal’s Animal Instinct in Final Fantasy 16

While Final Fantasy 16 is not an open-world title, each region you can fast travel to is extensive, and it’s often easy to get lost trying to find where you will need to go next. Unfortunately, quest markers can also get quite unreliable during certain game stages. Hence, for some, a fair bit of the playtime usually goes into exploring the regions and finding ways to reach the next objective.

There are also certain times during the narrative when you cannot access the map, making it even more challenging to reach your destination. Hence, this is where the Animal Instinct mechanic comes in the game. However, many in the community are a bit confused about how they can use the mechanic.

Therefore, today’s guide will go over how you can make the most of Torgal’s Animal Instinct in Final Fantasy 16.

What is Animal Instinct, and how does it work in Final Fantasy 16?

The Animal Instinct is a feature you can use in Final Fantasy 16 when you are with Torgal. When used, Torgal will start making his way to where your next objective is, and all you will have to do is follow.

This will make navigating some regions of the game significantly easier, especially if you do not have access to the in-game map feature.

Once you activate Animal Instinct, a Wolf symbol will appear over Torgal and remain there until you deactivate the feature or have reached your destination.

Moreover, even if Torgal is out of sight, the symbol will remain active, and you can spot it no matter where you are on the map.

However, remember that this will work only when Torgal is present. If he is not with Clive when you are activating the feature, then the in-game camera will only move and face the direction of the quest marker, which is currently active.

Using Torgal’s Animal Instinct in Final Fantasy 16

To use Torgal’s Animal Instinct in Final Fantasy 16, you will need to press and hold the L3 analog down to activate the ability. Then after letting it go, the Wolf mark will come over to Torgal, and he will start moving to the next quest that Clive needs to make his way to.

However, it’s important to note that you cannot activate Animal Instinct if Clive is moving. Hence, you must stop if you wish to use Torgal.

Poll : 0 votes