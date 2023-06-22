Final Fantasy 16 presents players with an engaging storyline and combat-focused gameplay. The combat mechanics are remarkably inventive, allowing players to vanquish their adversaries with skilful execution. In addition to its narrative depth and combat-centric gameplay, the game also introduces challenging boss encounters that require strategic gameplay.

Players must grasp the significance of combos and master their timing to unleash devastating attacks, dealing substantial damage to both regular foes and formidable bosses in the game.

In Final Fantasy 16, the Suparna & Chirada encounter presents a formidable double-boss battle, demanding players to employ aggressive tactics. This guide provides comprehensive information on strategies, tips, and techniques to emerge victorious against Suparna & Chirada in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 boss fight guide: How to defeat Suparna and Chirada

In Final Fantasy 16, players must utilize evasive maneuvers and precise dodging during boss battles. These skills are crucial for achieving victory. Additionally, they can use the extraordinary Eikonic Ability, a magical Phoenix power, which serves as a significant advantage in overcoming any boss encounter.

Moreover, successful boss fights in Final Fantasy 16 demand careful analysis of the bosses, providing players with an additional edge for securing victory.

Before engaging in the battle against Suparna & Chirada, keep in mind that the area is quite spacious, so fully utilize the available area.

Begin the battle by launching a barrage of attacks against them. However, be cautious of Chirada's powerful spinning attacks from her wings, as they can inflict substantial damage. Take your time, avoid rushing, and maintain your focus on launching effective strikes. You can also target either one of the bosses before unleashing your assault.

Cinematic gameplay sequence (Image via Square Enix)

Unleash your attacks upon your chosen target. Following the series of moves, a short cutscene will ensue, transitioning into a cinematic gameplay sequence. During this, you must press the R1 button at the precise moment to evade, and then press the square button at the right time to deliver a strike.

If executed successfully, both bosses will be left vulnerable on the ground, providing a tremendous opportunity to deal further attacks.

Initiate a sequence of combos (Image via Square Enix)

After that, swiftly initiate a sequence of rapid combos. Employ the moves consistently to inflict damage upon the bosses. Simultaneously, make use of your Eikonik abilities to unleash assaults.

How to dodge the attacks of Suparna and Chirada

Following the onslaught, both adversaries will rise. This marks the commencement of the second phase of this boss encounter, during which Suparna and Chirada will unleash even more heavy lightning attacks upon you. Hence, exercising greater caution will be imperative in the second half of this battle.

Three lightning targets on the ground (Image via Square Enix)

In the second phase of the fight, Suparna and Chirada will employ powerful lightning-based attacks. Among these is one where they mark three lightning targets on the ground and subsequently unleash a barrage of lightning strikes.

Dodge the lightning attacks (Image via Square Enix)

To minimize the risk of being hit, it is crucial to skillfully dodge these lightning targets by timely evasions. You can evade by pressing R1 and execute precise dodges by timely pressing Square + Triangle.

How to use Torgal during the boss fight

In this battle, you have the option to utilize Torgal, your cherished pet. To command it to initiate attacks, follow these instructions:

Press the Up button on the D-pad to direct Torgal to strike the target.

Press the Down button on the D-pad to instruct Torgal to rush towards an opponent.

Continuously launch your attacks until you successfully defeat one of your chosen targets. Once you eliminate one of them, your battle will become less challenging. Face the remaining boss and prioritize dodging the attacks while utilizing evasive maneuvers and launching Eikon-based assaults. By following these steps, you will effectively neutralize your remaining boss.

