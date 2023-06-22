Final Fantasy 16 guide - Sunrise, Sunset walkthrough

Sunrise, Sunset in Final Fantasy 16 is the first main story quest with proper directions. Players are still in the past, though, controlling Young Clive Roswell. However, one of this chapter's highlights is seeing young Torgal, an adorable wolf pup. It features most of the main cast, including the current Duke of Rosaria, father to both Clive and Joshua.

Players begin this section of the game learning how Clive’s mother feels about her two sons - praise and adoration for Joshua and barely disguised contempt for Clive, but the reasons are unknown. If you want to know how to complete Sunrise, Sunset in Final Fantasy 16, look no further.

How to complete Sunrise, Sunset in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Make for the throne room

Retire to your chambers

The previous chapter, Pride, ended with Clive’s mother showing up and pretending he didn’t even exist. Her contempt for her son at this point in Final Fantasy 16 makes very little sense. However, the mood will pick up when the Duke shows up where he wishes to see his son in the throne room.

Sunrise, Sunset isn’t an exceptionally complicated chapter in Final Fantasy 16, but here’s what you need to do to see things through to the end as Young Clive.

1) Make for the throne

This portion of Final Fantasy 16 begins with a cutscene. The Duke of Rosaria shows up and has a conversation with both his sons and Jill Warwick. The Duke informs Clive that war is coming and that they must be ready to deal with an upcoming threat.

After the chat with a Branded and their owner, head up to the castle doors proper (Image via Square Enix)

Your father will instruct you to come to the throne room to speak with him. Once you’ve finished the cutscenes and have control again, follow the quest marker to the left. You will see a potion on the way, which you can pick up as you walk.

As you come to the stairs, you’ll see another cutscene, where a shabbily dressed man carries some apples. This is your first introduction to the Branded - people who can cast magic.

If you need a High Potion, you can find one here (Image via Square Enix)

After you head up the stone steps, go to the left and run up the wooden steps. Follow them to the end to pick up a High Potion. From here, just follow the quest marker to the castle doors.

After a brief chat with Young Jill Warwick and another cameo by the adorable Torgal in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll enter the palace to chat with the Duke of Rosaria. Upon arriving in the throne room, Clive and his father have a frank discussion.

During the cutscene, the Duke mentions the Blight continues to cover the land and that war with the Iron Kingdom is inevitable. Instead of confirming that Clive will go to war during Sunrise, Sunset, he will be given a different mission - clear the Goblins out of Stillwell.

2) Retire to your chambers

The Duke's wife isn't keen on Joshua going to war (Image via Square Enix)

This portion is incredibly simple. Just follow the quest marker for Sunrise, Sunset, and it will guide you to Clive’s bedroom. Going there will trigger another cutscene, where the Duke and his wife are featured.

The next day, the player will need to click on Stillwell on the map to head to the next quest objective. It will be the first major test of combat for the player in Final Fantasy 16.

This concludes Sunrise, Sunset in Final Fantasy 16. The adventure will continue in Lost in a Fog, where Clive battles with goblins and the first real boss of the game - the Morbol. You can read our review of FF16 here.

Poll : 0 votes