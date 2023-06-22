How to defeat Morbol in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 offers action-packed combat against a wide range of bosses. One boss that players will encounter during the campaign is the Morbol - a grotesque plant-like creature with a frightening set of teeth. This monster is also the first boss fight that players will encounter within the game, so it can be a bit overwhelming to deal with.

This article details all the major strategies that players can use to defeat it.

Note: Spoilers for Final Fantasy 16 will follow. Discretion is advised.

How to easily defeat the Morbol in Final Fantasy 16

The Morbol is a recurring enemy within the Final Fantasy series, making its debut in Final Fantasy 16’s swamps of Stillwood. A young Clive Rosfield is tasked to deal with the Goblins infesting the region and is ambushed by the Morbol. The boss fight begins shortly after the cutscene ends.

Players can refer to the following strategy and tips to easily best the foe:

1. The Morbol is a rather slow foe but can be quite deadly when in close range.

2. Avoid taking damage by timing your dodges precisely.

3. The Morbol can also use multi-phased attacks, so make sure to hit that dodge button multiple times.

4. Spam regular and charged attacks at every opening to slowly whittle down its health bar.

5. Make sure to use Charged Magic attacks against the Morbol when it is not in range of your melee attacks.

6. Be wary of the “Bad Breath” attack. Taking damage from this attack will also stun Clive for a few seconds - leaving him vulnerable to follow-up attacks.

7. Continue the assault until you stagger the Morbol.

8. Quickly deal as much damage as you can when you stagger the Morbol. Spam your Phoenix abilities - particularly Rising Flame during this phase to dish out considerable amounts of damage.

9. The second phase of the fight begins once the Morbol drops down to half health.

10. The Morbol becomes quite a bit more aggressive past this point, using a flurry of melee attacks. Stay clear of it to avoid taking damage.

11. Past a certain point, the Morbol will head underwater and re-emerge to begin sucking in Clive.

12. A cinematic will shortly play out, and players will be tasked with pressing the R1 button to dodge this attack. Successfully completing the Cinematic Strike will stagger the Morbol, leaving it open for uninterrupted damage.

13. Do not shy away from using Potions to restore your HP as and when required. Additionally, use a Strength Tonic to temporarily increase your damage output.

14. Rinse and repeat the process to defeat the Morbol.

The fight ends with a rather lengthy cutscene that leads to certain events at Phoenix Gate, shaping the campaign of Final Fantasy 16.

