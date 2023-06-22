How to increase potion inventory in Final Fantasy 16

Through much of Final Fantasy 16, you will be stuck with a small potion inventory. However, you can increase this number by a small margin through side quests later in the game. Any extra capacity is helpful since potions are in short supply when not in towns. You get the occasional potion or high potion while in dungeons, but things become easier when you have a greater amount going into an area.

If you want to know when and how to increase your potion inventory in Final Fantasy 16, look no further.

When do you unlock a greater potion inventory in Final Fantasy 16?

Clive Roswell cannot unlock the first upgrade to your potion inventory until a significant chunk of Final Fantasy 16 has passed. Once you have completed the Main Story Quest Letting Off Steam III, you can return to Mid’s workshop. While she won’t be there, her assistant, who has a quest for you, will be present.

You’ll be tasked with finding a particular monster out in the wilds via the Monster Hunt board. Head to the Board and ask about Bomb Sightings, and you’ll be given the bill in question. You’ll need to head to Sanbreque if you want to complete this quest.

How to complete Weird Science for greater potion inventory in Final Fantasy 16

Ride or run to The Crock for this side quest (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve viewed the bill once, you can work towards increasing your potion inventory in Final Fantasy 16. Teleport to the Dragon’s Aery in Sanbreque. From there, you can easily take your chocobo down to The Crock.

The Bomb King awaits you here, and unlike a lot of important foes you come across, this one does not have a Stagger Meter. This round of combat has a few abilities of note.

Don't be afraid of the Bomb King (Image via Square Enix)

Witian creates an explosion around him, but you can easily get out of it. After this, he casts King’s Justice, which creates a series of other grenades to fight. These enemies are only around for a limited time before they detonate in a massive AOE, so kill them quickly or get out of the way.

Bomb King can also launch fireballs at you with Coronation. Defeat them swiftly before they explode in a massive area in this Final Fantasy 16 battle.

Now, all you have to do is defeat this boss and scoop up the Bomb Ash afterward. Take it back to the quest giver, and you’ll be able to increase your inventory capacity.

This will give you up to six potions, four high potions, and three of your buffing potions. Unfortunately, it does not increase the potion capacity for your Elixirs. While this would make fights like Benedikta or Hugo easier, you will have to wait until later in the game.

Later in Final Fantasy 16, you can complete Even Weirder Science, which allows you to get even more potion slots for your Valisthean adventures. Since this is a brief side quest, you just need to head to three zones and kill the required enemies to get the final upgrade. This will grant you up to eight potions, five high potions, and four of the tonics.

PS5 owners can play Final Fantasy 16 on June 22, 2023, when the game launches officially. Otherwise, you can try out the demo.

Sadly, players who do not own a PlayStation 5 will have to wait even longer to play Square Enix’s latest RPG.

Poll : 0 votes