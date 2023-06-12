Final Fantasy 16 demo: Start time for all regions, all playable content, and more

With less than two weeks to go before its official release, Final Fantasy 16 is finally getting a playable demo where players will be able to start their journey in the land of Valisthea. The title is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated releases on the PlayStation 5, and franchise fans are quite excited to try out all the new gameplay mechanics and narrative that they will be able to enjoy when it finally drops.

Final Fantasy 16 demo will be going live later today, June 12, 2023, and will have a fair bit of content that you will be able to try out before deciding on purchasing the title.

Below is a list of all the regional timings for the demo’s global launch, along with the content that players will be able to enjoy.

When is the Final Fantasy 16 demo going live for all regions?

Here is the regional release timing for the Final Fantasy 16 demo:

Region Time Tokyo 5:00 PM JST Wellington 8:00 PM NZST Sydney 6: 00 PM AEST Hong Kong 4:00 PM HKT Berlin 10:00 AM CEST London 9: 00 AM BST New York 4: 00 AM EDT Brazil 5: 00 AM BRT Los Angeles 1: 00 AM PDT

What is playable on the Final Fantasy 16 demo?

In the tile’s demo -players will be able to enjoy the prologue along with a special battle demo that unlocks after it.

1) Prologue

The Prologue will roughly have two-and-a-half hours of playable content where players will be able to enjoy a bit of the narrative as Clive Rosfield. There will be a fair bit of insight into his past and the story will go over the events that lead to the present day.

2) Special battle demo

Upon completing the Prologue, players will then be able to unlock the special battle demo which will be another two-and-half hour of action segments. Here players will be required to infiltrate a fort at night as Clive, who will be supported by Torgal and Cidolfus Telamon.

FINAL FANTASY XVI @finalfantasyxvi



Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd on PlayStation 5. As the melody of fate guides him will Clive rise above his dangerous journey of revenge?Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd on PlayStation 5. #FF16 As the melody of fate guides him will Clive rise above his dangerous journey of revenge?Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd on PlayStation 5. #FF16 https://t.co/G9fFtgTaW8

Here they will be facing off against waves of enemies as well as bosses, which is a great way to sharpen your combat skills ahead of the game's official release on June 22, 2023.

The special battle can be replayed as many times as you want.

Will your Final Fantasy 16 demo progress carry over?

You will, fortunately, be able to carry over your progress from the demo’s Prologue to the main game when it officially launches. However, it’s restricted to the narrative alone and will not be a feature that you will get to enjoy for the special battle demo.

