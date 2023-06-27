Who is the Dominant of Odin in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 has remarkable combat mechanics that grant you the freedom to tailor moves according to your preferred playstyle. Apart from the exhilarating gameplay mechanics, Final Fantasy 16 also boasts a diverse cast of unique characters, each possessing their own Eikonic abilities. These individuals, known as the Dominants of the Eikons, harness the powers of formidable creatures called Eikons, enabling them to execute extraordinary moves against any foe.

You will acquire a range of powerful Eikonic abilities as you advance through the chapters. One such ability is the Eikon Odin, renowned for its Dark power. Once unlocked, this ability grants you access to a comprehensive selection of five unique sets of special moves.

This article delves into the Dominant of Odin, shedding light on his exceptional powers.

Dominant of Odin and his abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 introduces a unique feature known as Eikonic abilities, which are a powerful set of moves that enable you to unleash devastating combos and deal substantial damage to your adversaries.

Barnabas Tharmr, the Dominant of Odin, reigns as the bold and mighty ruler of Waloed. In Final Fantasy 16, Odin's Eikon, an immense entity, traverses the battlefield on his majestic horses and unleashes devastating attacks. This formidable Eikon can be obtained during The Last King quest in the main campaign.

Let's delve into the Eikonic abilities possessed by Odin:

Gungir

Gungir ability (Image via Square Enix)

Gungir, Odin's mighty spear, grants you the ability to execute powerful combos, inflicting significant damage as it slices through enemies with each strike. Odin's Eikonic skills are centered around a distinct gauge known as the Zanetsuken gauge. Zanetsuken is a skill that enables the swift slicing of adversaries, with each successful hit filling up the Zanetsuken gauge.

Heaven's Cloud

Heaven's Cloud ability (Image via Square Enix)

In Final Fantasy 16, Heaven's Cloud enables you to swiftly advance and unleash a series of attacks on your adversaries. This technique also inflicts a minor amount of stagger damage on enemies, which proves advantageous for executing additional combos in the midst of combat.

Rift Slip

Rift Slip ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Rift Slip ability doesn't deal any damage or stagger the enemy, but it enables you to quickly regain control after taking an action. It can be used alongside another ability, causing time to temporarily slow down and decreasing the cooldown of Rift Slip by 50%.

Arm of Darkness

Arm of darkness ability (Image via Square Enix)

The Arm of Darkness grants you the ability to wield Odin's formidable sword and unleash a multitude of powerful combos. This technique lets you change your position swiftly and strike multiple enemies simultaneously. By employing these maneuvers, you can inflict heavy damage upon your adversaries.

The blade delivers fluid and sweeping strikes with a reasonably broad reach. Utilizing this technique proves advantageous is situations where you find yourself surrounded by a group of foes.

Dancing Steel

Dancing Steel ability (Image via Square Enix)

This power gives you the capability to summon an additional blade, enabling you to unleash a rapid series of strikes. With each successful hit, the Zantetsuken gauge steadily fills. This technique allows you to move swiftly between nearby foes, delivering devastating blows that inflict significant damage upon them.

