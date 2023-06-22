Final Fantasy 16 guide - Lost in a Fog walkthrough

After Sunrise, Sunset, Final Fantasy 16’s Lost in a Fog quest begins. The next day, Clive Roswell and a pair of knights will be tasked with journeying to Stillwind. This swampy area has been reportedly overrun by goblins, and it will be up to the group to scout the area and see if this is the case. If there are threats, the orders are to deal with them.

An overall easy chapter in Final Fantasy 16, Lost in Fog does feature the first real boss battle of the game. If you need to know what to do in this section of FF16, we’ve got you covered.

How to complete Lost in a Fog in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Explore Stillwind

Defeat Gigas

Pursue the Goblin Leader

Defeat Morbol

Make for Phoenix Gate

After the discussion at Rosaria castle, Clive will be tasked with clearing out some Goblins from Stillwind. The Blight has pushed these creatures into Rosarian territory, and they need to be cleared out. The trio of soldiers are all that have been sent into the swamp, but it should be more than sufficient.

This quest takes place immediately after the Sunrise, Sunset quest in Final Fantasy 16. It’s not an exceptionally long chapter, but here’s what has to be done to succeed.

1) Explore Stillwind

The game introduces the Timely Accessories at this point, after the initial cutscene. They allow you to perform complicated combos in combat, and dodge easier, should you wish to use them.

Just follow the path to explore the Stillwind Swamp in Final Fantasy 16. You’ll also see a glowing spot, which contains two gil. You won’t have to wait long for combat when exploring this zone for Lost in a Fog. This swamp is primarily linear, so you won’t get lost.

Goblins have made their home in Stillwind - time to clear them out (Image via Square Enix)

After crawling under a tree in Lost in a Fog, you’ll see a few goblins, which will initiate a fight. This is not a complex battle in Final Fantasy 16, so just hack and slash through the enemies and move deeper into Stillwind.

When you reach the next vast open area, squeeze through the two boards of the nearby building to scoop up a Strength Tonic. Head back down the road, and you’ll find a few more goblins in The Drowned Village section. After you defeat them, head to the left to grab a potion from the nearby cabin.

This is the first of several goblin groups in Stillwind Swamp (Image via Square Enix)

After the goblins, you’ll see a boarded-off section that will teach you to kick these down. Pick up the potion from the top of the pile of lumber, and then head into the two-story building nearby; you can find a Strength Tonic here as well.

Nearby, there’s a ladder to climb that leads down a short path. You’ll see a few goblins down in this open area, which you can easily dispatch. This fight is slightly more complex, having a few waves of enemies spawn in.

There’s another boarded-up wall for a building, which contains a potion if you’re in need of one. In this section of Lost in a Fog, there’s only one way out. Break the planks to move forward. The next section has a few more waves of goblins, but they will also call forth the Gigas.

2) Defeat the Gigas

The mini-boss of Lost in a Fog is a much larger goblin. The Gigas has a huge club, and also has other of his kin to help him fight. Focus on the weaker goblins first, then worry about the huge foe. It primarily attacks with slow, heavy swings, vertically and horizontally. Thankfully, you break down its Will gauge pretty easily.

If you can evade the Gigas' club, the fight is remarkably easy (Image via Square Enix)

After a slow strike, you have a brief moment to get in several swings on the enemy before he recovers. In general, it’s an incredibly simple fight. Wear it down to the point where it’s staggered, and power through it with as much damage as you possibly can.

After you get it beyond 50% in Final Fantasy 16, this mini-boss during Lost in a Fog will use Big Swing. After a wind up, it swings around for several moments - get out of the way or practice your Perfect Dodges. You receive the following rewards for winning the fight:

Rewards for Gigas fight

54 XP

45 AP

0 Gil

Hard Leather Armlet

3) Pursue the Goblin Leader

After the Gigas is slain during Lost in a Fog, the Goblin Leader will scurry away. You will see an open building that contains a potion - scoop it up if you are low on healing reagents. From here, just follow where the goblin goes until you get to a cutscene.

4) Defeat the Morbol

After the cutscene, the first major boss of Final Fantasy 16 awaits. The final encounter of Lost in a Fog is the Morbol, a familiar enemy for fans of the long-standing franchise. In short, this boss uses massive swings of its tentacles to strike the player.

Bad Breath is incredibly dangerous (Image via Square Enix)

In addition, it has the long-familiar Bad Breath attack, which he uses to belch at the party and temporarily weaken them. It can also belch a black viscous liquid on the ground, which slows players if they stand in it.

After staggering it, the Morbol will dive into the water and come out far away. The next attack will try to suck Clive Roswell in. If caught, you’ll be flung into the air and will need to use a Cinematic Strike to deal damage. Success grants you another Stagger.

If you get caught by the flailing tentacles, it's going to hurt a great deal (Image via Square Enix)

This Final Fantasy 16 boss has a knockback it can use now, using the noxious green gas it releases. After the next Stagger, you’ll have to use a Cinematic Evasion to avoid being eaten. There is one more attack to worry about, Wild Rage. It thrashes wildly across the screen, swinging tentacles at anyone nearby.

Rewards for Morbol:

50 XP

70 AP

5) Make way to Phoenix Gate

Simply done, just use the Fast Travel point to get to Phoenix Gate after the cutscene, and conclude Lost in a Fog in Final Fantasy 16. If you defeated one of these bosses without taking damage, you will also get an achievement.

This is the end of Lost in a Fog in Final Fantasy 16. You will immediately begin the Flight of the Fledgling chapter next, which will have you controlling Joshua for much of the story.

