All Final Fantasy XVI trophies on PlayStation 5 - How to get them?

Final Fantasy XVI, the upcoming action role-playing game from Square Enix and developed by their internal studio, Creative Business Unit 3, is just a few days away from its official release. With the game's looming release date, we finally have its complete trophy list. The trophy haul comes courtesy of the title's PlayStation 5 trophy page, which went live alongside the pre-load.

Similarly to previous Final Fantasy games, the list of unlockable trophies in the sixteenth mainline entry is massive. There are a total of 50 trophies, including the game's "Platinum Trophy," that players can unlock as they play through Final Fantasy XVI. While most trophies will be unlocked automatically as you progress through the story, some will require additional legwork.

Here's a list of all the trophies you can unlock in Final Fantasy XVI.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Final Fantasy XVI.

How to get the Platinum Trophy (The Chronicler) in Final Fantasy XVI?

Similarly to most PlayStation games, the 50 trophies for Final Fantasy XVI are divided into four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. To get the game's Platinum Trophy, you must earn the other 49 trophies first, which can be daunting and require multiple playthroughs.

Here's a list of all the trophies in Final Fantasy XVI and how to unlock them:

Platinum

The Chronicler (Platinum): And thus did our journey end… (get all other trophies)

Gold

Falling Star (Gold): Fulfill a legacy.

Masterclass (Gold): Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum.

Fantasy, Finally (Gold): Complete the game on "Final Fantasy" mode.

Silver

It’s Over 50,000 (Silver): Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue and while fully primed as Ifrit).

And They Opened Up My Mind (Silver): Collect six signboards.

Hunter, Hunted (Silver): Clear the Hunt Board.

For the Hoard (Silver): Obtain all curiosities.

Half Past Twilight (Silver): Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung.

Careful Whisper (Silver): Obtain all available items from your patrons.

Bronze

Awoken (Bronze): Rise from your reverie.

Rise from your reverie. With Great Power (Bronze): Inherit a power unknown.

Acceptance (Bronze): Accept your fate.

Lawless (Bronze): Defy your fate.

Legacy (Bronze): Turn the corner.

Twilight Rose (Bronze): Revisit the past.

From Stone to Sand (Bronze): Exact revenge.

Twin Flames (Bronze): Unite the flames.

The Promise (Bronze): Become one.

A Vessel Complete (Bronze): Collect the final piece.

Ashes to Ashes (Bronze): Escape the Darkness.

Escape the Darkness. Punisher (Bronze): Punish 10 enemies (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue).

You're Not the Boss of Me (Bronze): Defeat a boss without taking damage.

Made to Be Broken (Bronxe): Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue).

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift (Bronze): Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Packing Heat (Bronze): Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle (excluding those in Hall of Virtue).

Fatal Attraction (Bronze): Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Never Coming Down (Bronze): Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook's Gambit in midair before landing (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue).

I Am the Thunder (Bronze): Discharge 50 Blind Justice lightning balls (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue).

Road to Redemption (Bronze): Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Untouchable (Bronze): Land Titanic Block to defend off 10 enemy attacks (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Beat Rocking Blocks (Brozne): Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

100 Mfps (Bronze): Land 100 total hits with Lv. 2 or higher Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Such Dodge, So Mega (Bronze): Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Oh, Snap! (Bronze): Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Cold-blooded (Bronze): Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Every Damn Sinew (Bronze): Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Fistful of Steel (Bronze): Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

Yes, Eikon (Bronze): Master all of a single Eikon's abilities and feats.

With Two Ds (Bronze): Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum.

Think, Mark! (Bronze): Defeat 10 notorious marks.

Trial Run (Bronze): Complete a chronolith trial.

Dressed to the Fives (Bronze): Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear.

The Pen is Mightier (Bronze): Open 10 letters at the reading table.

The More You Know (Bronze): Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5.

You Can Pet the Dog (Bronze): Pet Torgal 5 times.

A Fine Hound (Bronze): Execute and land 5 Precision Sics (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue).

When You Ride Alone (Bronze): Ride Ambrosia for the first time.

Here Be Rosfields (Bronze): Visit all areas on the world and local maps.

Eureka (Bronze): Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub & Crown.

Although most of these accolades are fairly straightforward, i.e., the ones connected to story events, some Final Fantasy XVI trophies will require additional work. This includes replaying the game on the hardest difficulty, the "Final Fantasy" mode.

Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled to release on June 22, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

