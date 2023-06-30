How to complete A Place for Everyone in Final Fantasy 16

"A Place for Everyone" is one of the 76 side quests in Final Fantasy 16. You can encounter it after completing the "Hunter and the Hunted" quest in the main storyline. However, if you are unable to initiate it upon reaching this point, you will have to finish the "Speak to Chiron" task. You can start the "A Place for Everyone" side quest after speaking to him.

Given the sheer quantity of side quests available in the game, it will take you many hours to go through all of them. But if you just want to finish the main story, you can avoid a lot of the unnecessary ones. A Place for Everyone is an important quest that everyone has to finish.

In this article, let's take a look at how to complete this side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the A Place for Everyone side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

You can initiate the A Place for Everyone side quest after finishing the "Hunter and the Hunted" main quest. You will have to do the following things to complete it:

Make your way to The Ale Hall and speak to the kitchen’s head chef, Kenneth. He will give you three Hearty Meals that you will have to deliver to the addresses provided to you. These aren’t literal locations, but you will have to meet certain NPCs on the map who want the meals delivered to them. The Resident in the Bunks: For the first meal, you will have to make your way to The Farrows and continue left till you reach The Bunks. Here, you will meet Almoner. Give the first meal to him and he will tell you how he was wounded. The Resident guarding the Cells: You will have to return to the Great Hall from The Bunks. Then, make your way east, where you will meet a Gaoler in The Cells. You will have to give the second Hearty Meal to this NPC, who will thank you and explain how difficult his work of maintaining prisoners can be at times. The Resident near the Entrance: You must return to the Great Hall once again, and from here, you will have to go south till you reach the Entrance. Here, you will find a Chocobo-keeper next to a Chocobo. You will have to give the last Hearty Meal to this lady. She will thank you and tell you about her task of taking care of the Chocobo.

Once the scene ends, you will have to return to the Ale Hall and talk to Kenneth. This will mark the end of this side quest.

What are the rewards for completing the A Place for Everyone side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

Upon completing the A Place for Everyone side quest, you will receive one Gil Bug that you can exchange for Gil.

That covers everything you need to know about this side quest in Final Fantasy 16. If we missed something, feel free to mention it in the comments below.

