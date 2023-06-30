How to complete Blacksmith's Blues IV in Final Fantasy 16

The Blacksmith’s Blues line is just one of the 76 side quests that you can come across in Final Fantasy 16. It is not necessary to go through all 76 quests, as only a few of them are necessary to complete the main story. You can see these in one of the five regions: Rosaria, Waloed, Dhalmekia, Hideaway, or Sanbreque. The Blacksmith’s Blues IV is one of the important side quests in the game. To start the fourth one, you must complete the first three in the Blacksmith’s Blues line of side quests.

In this article, you will learn everything about the Blacksmith’s Blues IV side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Blacksmith’s Blues IV side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

You can encounter this side quest while going through the "Across the Narrow" main quest. This is the 44th quest in the main story, and you will find yourself in The Hideaway during its completion. Before starting the fourth chapter of Blacksmith’s Blues, ensure you have completed the first three side quests.

You have to do the following things to complete Blacksmith’s Blues IV in Final Fantasy 16:

To initiate the quest, you must talk to August, who will be in The Mess, which lies in The Hideaway. You will get to know about an "Akashic threat" in Dravozd. Unlike the previous three Blacksmith’s Blues, you will not have to involve Blackthorne for this one.

You will have to teleport to Dravozd using the Obelisk, where you will meet with August again. A cutscene will greet you, and August will ask you to get ready for the mission. Speak to him when you feel like it, and this will start the mission.

An Akashic Bighorn will meet you along with three Akashic Wolves in the fight against the "Akashic Threat." You can let Torgal deal with the wolves while you try to take down the Bighorn. You will encounter three Akashic Leg Eaters and Scorpions each after you defeat the first wave of enemies.

The third wave will make you go up against an Akashic Griffin. It is pretty easy to take down owing to its low health.

There is a fourth wave where you must take down a Canyon Chimera. The specialty of this boss is its Dragon’s Voice attack. This is a ranged attack that sends out electric charges over large distances away from the Chimera. Be careful not to get hit by these. This attack is followed by an ice attack that freezes everything in the Chimera’s proximity. Your main objective will be to dodge its attacks, Stagger the boss, and then use your Eikon abilities to eliminate the threat.

After taking down the Chimera, you must return to Dravozd, where you will meet Zoltan. You will be greeted by a cutscene that will reward you with a seal. You can use this seal to locate Gotterdammerung, which is the strongest weapon in Final Fantasy 16.

Return to The Hideaway and talk to Blackthorne to mark the completion of the Blacksmith’s Blues IV side quest.

What are the rewards for completing Blacksmith’s Blues IV?

You will get the following rewards for completing the fourth chapter of Blacksmith’s Blues:

Gotterdammerung Design Recipe

1 Ragnarok

4,800 experience points (EXP)

50 Renown

That covers everything you need to know about the Blacksmith’s Blues IV in Final Fantasy 16.

Poll : 0 votes