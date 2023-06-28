How to complete Blacksmith's Blues III in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, you will come across 76 side quests. You won't need to go through all of them; only a few are important for the main narrative and worth your time. These side quests are distributed over the five regions in the game: Hideaway, Rosaria, Sanbreque, Dhalmekia, and Waloed. You will come across the Blacksmith’s Blues III in the Hideaway.

To start the Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest, you must go through the first Blacksmith’s Blues side quest as well as Blacksmith’s Blues II. Unless you fulfill this condition, you cannot start the third one.

In this article, you will learn how to go through the Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

The Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest can be encountered while doing the "A Song of Hope" main quest. This is the 41st quest in the main storyline. Like the second Blacksmith’s Blues side quest, you can find the third one in the Hideaway too.

Here, you will have to talk to August to start the quest. He will be in The Mess. Like the second chapter of the Blacksmith’s Blues, you must help Blackthorne with a fit.

Once you finish talking to August, you must go and meet Blackthorne. He will give you some information about a mythical ring that can be found near Dravozd in The Dhalmekian Republic. You can save a lot of time using the Obelisk to teleport to this place.

Once you reach Dravozd, you must go to the second floor and talk to Zoltan. This is the third NPC interaction in this side quest, meaning that you will be sitting through many cutscenes. You can go back to Blackthorne after this. He will be waiting for you at the gate of Dravozd.

He will then send you on a mission to the Fields of Corava, where you will be tasked with hunting a Desert Salamander. It should not be all that hard to find and kill the salamander. Interact with the wild reptile and skin it. You will have to take this salamander skin back to Blackthorne in Dravozd.

Once you hand it over to him, you can return to Blackthorne in the Hideaway, which will mark the completion of the Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

What are the rewards for completing the Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

After completing this side quest, you will receive the following rewards:

Ouroboros Design Recipe

100 Bloody Hides

900 experience points (EXP)

35 Renown

Completing the third chapter of the Blacksmith’s Blues side quests will unlock the fourth one.

Poll : 0 votes